XXIII Bondian Conference: Madrid, May 28

Come with us to see Die Another Day

The next May 28 from 2022 Ian Fleming would have been 114 years old and file 007 he will celebrate it as he knows best: celebrating the XXIII Bondian Days in Madrid.

4XbXzqf.jpg
The Saturday May 28 we will meet to see die another day at Cinema Artistic Metropol, Cigarreras street Madrid.

die another day turns 20 and was Pierce Brosnan’s fourth and last film as James Bond. It celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Bond series and there are many nods and tributes to previous films or even to Ian Fleming himself and where he got the name James Bond:

7kG5380.jpg

Halle Berry, Cádiz, the Aston Martin Vanquish, Madonna and much more in an explosive film.

Are you coming with us? Write to the email in the image and you will enjoy with more than a dozen partners already signed up. Are we going to eat at a North Korean restaurant…?

You have no doubt that it will be a magnificent sight:

20e9eb4214780c75dab508d8bf5b4677.gif

