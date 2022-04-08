You can now buy your tickets for ‘Doctor Strange 2’: Marvel’s sequel has achieved its first record – CINEMABLEND

The film, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, opens in theaters on May 6.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is the first film of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 2022. The film, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, hits theaters on May 6th. Fortunately, You won’t have to wait until the day of its premiere to get your tickets, because… they are already on sale! So you just have to choose the cinema you want to go to see it and buy them to have everything ready a month before the title lands on Spanish billboards.

The sequel to Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange) It is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. Proof of this is the record he has achieved. The film has become movie that has sold the most tickets in 24 hours of 2022 on Fandago, ticket sales company. It is true that there is still a long year ahead and that the premieres of other powerful ‘blockbusters’ are expected, but DDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes, for now, the prize.

The desire for the sequel to the Marvel sorcerer has a lot to do with what happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man saw the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their respective peter parker. All thanks to a spell Stephen Strange which goes wrong and opens the door to the multiverse. Cumberbatch’s character will have to face the consequences of this event in his sequel. But he will not be alone, because he will also accompany you Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: why the sequel with Benedict Cumberbatch is the most anticipated film from Marvel Studios

On the other hand, theories about the film are the order of the day. The latest advance confirmed the return of Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), Wanda’s children who debuted in the Disney+ series Scarlet Witch and Vision.

In another of the film’s trailers you can hear a voice very similar to that of Patrick Stewart, who gave life to Charles Xavier in the saga X Men. will we see in Doc Strange 2 some of the mutants or the Fantastic four?

There is less and less to discover what Marvel Studios has prepared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams return, respectively, as wong, Mordo Y Christine Palmer. On the other hand, the sequel to the sorcerer will see the debut of Xochitl Gomez in the role of America Chavez.

