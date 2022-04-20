NEW YORK.- To the young African American Isaiah John Metz either Decklyn McBride22, a fugitive after sexually raping two 4-year-old twins in Pennsylvania and later fleeing to NYC, when he is arrested he could face a thousand years in prison, for weighing against him 115 rapes.

According to police reports, before coming to the Big Apple, she was taking care of the twins. The family said that upon returning home, the girl complained of pain in her vagina. After a DNA analysis From a sample taken from her underwear, investigators said they couldn’t rule out Metz.

Also, the offender took photos of the violation against them. Images and videos were later discovered on his phone showing him assaulting her, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The charges against him also include three rapes of a 13-year-old boy and 99 for sexual abuse with photographs and videos, authorities reported.

New York police received a tip that the rapist was at the Antonio Olivieri homeless shelter, located on 30th Street, near Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

This Tuesday, at about 4:30 in the morning, police officers arrived at the scene with a warrant to arrest him. However, the suspect objected, biting the arm of one policeman and punching another, immediately fleeing.

When the depraved, who he is on parolearrived at the shelter, dyed her hair red.

Authorities report that this is one of the most wanted suspects in Pennsylvania. Anyone with information should call 1-800-577-8477 and in Spanish 1-888-577-4782).

Also through www.crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. The uniformed dispatched photos of the malefactor. All communications are strictly confidential.