Youngest son of Ricky Martin surprised by his great resemblance to the singer

¡Ricky Martin was reborn in one of his children! Little Renn looks a lot like the Puerto Rican singer who celebrated her Father’s Day last Sunday with her four children and her husband, the artist of Syrian origin Jwan Yosef.

It was precisely her husband Jwan who shared a photo on his Instagram account with Renn, who sports long disheveled hair and whom she holds in her arms.

Ricky did not resist and commented: “My life”, along with an emoticon with heart-shaped eyes. And it is not for less, the fourth son of the couple has an impressive resemblance to the interpreter of “La mordidita”, and his followers did not let it go.

“You were reborn with Reen and one of your older children.” “@ricky_martin identical to you when you were a child.” “@Ricky_martin is just like you!” She reads herself.

The Puerto Rican recently shared a photo of his artistic beginnings, when he was 12 years old and rehearsing a choreography.

Martin has twin sons, Valentino and Matteo, born in 2008 through surrogacy. After his marriage to Yosef, the couple reported that his daughter Lucia was born on December 31, 2018, and his son Renn on October 29, 2019.

Her only daughter, Lucia, appears running on the beach in a video in which the singer enjoys her little girl.

The beginning of the family of Ricky Martin

In January 2018, Ricky Martin announced that she had married her boyfriend, the Syrian painter of Swedish nationality Jwan Yosef, with whom she had been in a relationship since 2016. Martin announced the news in statements to the news program “E! News”, of the American channel E! Entertainment Television.

“I’m a husband, but we’re going to have a big party in a couple of months. I’ll let you know,” said the Puerto Rican singer then. The famous artist explained that all the necessary processes were carried out, including the signing of all the documents that allowed the marriage to be formalized.

The couple, who started dating in 2016, had announced their engagement on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

In those days, the couple gave something to talk about after showing their home to a specialized architecture magazine in a report in which they appeared together with Valentino and Matteo, Martin’s sons.

They are currently a happy family of six.