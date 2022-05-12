Entertainment

Zac Efron revealed that he wants to return to High School Musical

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

The original trilogy of High School Musical concluded in 2008, already almost 15 years ago, but Zack Efron has shown that once a wildcat, always a wildcat. As he revealed in an interview with E! News, the very Troy Bolton has said that he would love to return to East High for a new movie.

“Of course, of course,” Efron said of the possibility of returning to East High during a promotional interview for the theatrical release of his upcoming thriller. Firestarter. “Seriously, to have the opportunity in any form to come back and work with that team would be amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. i hope it happens“.

Source link

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 19 Recap, ‘Out of the Hideout’

3 mins ago

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: Dave Bautista Says Goodbye to Drax

16 mins ago

Characters from Yo Soy Betty La Fea in other Netflix series

28 mins ago

Instagram: Top 5 most followed celebrities on the social network!

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button