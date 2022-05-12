Zac Efron revealed that he wants to return to High School Musical

The original trilogy of High School Musical concluded in 2008, already almost 15 years ago, but Zack Efron has shown that once a wildcat, always a wildcat. As he revealed in an interview with E! News, the very Troy Bolton has said that he would love to return to East High for a new movie.

“Of course, of course,” Efron said of the possibility of returning to East High during a promotional interview for the theatrical release of his upcoming thriller. Firestarter. “Seriously, to have the opportunity in any form to come back and work with that team would be amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. i hope it happens“.

Zac Efron, Monique Coleman, Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucas Grabeel and Corbin Bleu, the original cast of High School Musical

High School Musical was the movie that launched Efron into stardom, where basketball star turned musical theater heartthrob, Troy Bolton. Over the years, the actor has participated in some HSM meetings, (usually virtually), where he was reunited with his fellow cast. Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu Y Monique Colemanas well as with his ex-partner in real life, and Troy’s love, Vanessa Hudgenswho plays Gabriella Montez.

At a special for the original film’s 10th anniversary in 2016, Efron appeared in a pre-recorded message to fans. He, too, returned along with the stars of the original HSM to host the reboot of the franchise on Disney+ with the spinoff series. In the 2020 special, the original cast reunited for a pandemic sing-along from “We’re All in This Together”where Efron did not sing, but rather introduced the performance.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie and more in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Meanwhile, the HSM franchise continues today with the series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+, starring the 2021 Grammy breakout artist, Olivia Rodrigoas well as by Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett and Sofia Wylie. In the series starring the artist responsible for the sensation album, Sourdifferent members of the original cast have already made appearances, so we’ll see if Efron does the same in the future.

Soon, the interpreter will appear in the new adaptation of Stephen King, Firestarter. For the future, it remains to be seen if the original director of HSM, Kenny Ortegaever calls it the star Wildcat to reboot the franchise, a task we know Zac Efron will say yes to.

