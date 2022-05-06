Zac Efron reveals that he would love to join Marvel: “I would take the opportunity”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It started with very few followers and a large number of people within the industry were betting on its failure. Nevertheless, Over the years it has proven to be a clear example of perseverance, teamwork and success. Several artists wish to be part of their signings, such as Zack Efron, who has declared himself a fan and wants to have a chance.

In recent films they have joined unexpected artists such as Harry Styles and badbunny, giving it that spicy and fun touch that draws a lot of attention. Now the protagonist of “Ted Bundy” assures that he feels prepared. He began his artistic career at a very young age with children’s films such as “High School Musical”, but now he thinks he’s matured enough to join the MCU.

Many believed that it would be very difficult for him to detach himself from Troy Bolton and the roles of a teenager; however, he has shown great acting ability and with his talent he has obtained numerous important characters that are very different from each other.

He amassed a large following throughout his career who love and support him. Now they have claimed to Marvel their desire to see Zac Efron in one of their superhero productions.

His participation in “Guardians of the Galaxy” was speculated for the role of Adam Warlock, but Will Poulter will be the actor who will give him life.

During an interview with Extra TV, the 34-year-old actor was asked if he wanted to be part of the MCU and, tired of hiding it or continuing to evade it, he finally decided to talk about it.

“Gosh, you know what, I love the Marvel universe. I’ve been a fan of it since I started walking. So if the right character comes along and they want me in, I’d jump at the chance… We’ll manifest it.” mentioned.

He is not the only celebrity who has received the support of his fans with requests for Marvel to include them in their ranks. Fans campaigned to have John Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, join the new Fantastic Four, as Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm. And they had an answer.