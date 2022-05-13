Zac Efron: the movie that helped him realize that he is not ready to be a father | Firestarter | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

After 16 years of having personified “Troy Bolton” in “High School Musical”, Zack Efron He has shown to be very talented and capable of embodying any type of character. However, “Firestarter” was a challenge for him, as it was the first time he played a father, which made him evaluate many things in his life.

At first, it was a bit difficult to get rid of the typical leading man roles. After the musical franchise, the actor participated in other films such as “17 again”, “Good Neighbors”, “When I find you” and “Baywatch”, where his physique was greatly exploited.

However, he managed to get out of the box in which they had him encapsulated when he gave life to the serial killer “Ted Bundy” in the biopic “Sleeping with the killer”. The rest of the cast was made up of figures such as John Malkovich, Lily Collins and Kaya Scodelario.

One of his most recent films is “Firestarter”, the film adaptation of one of Stephen King’s novels. There, the 34-year-old actor plays Andy McGee, a father who does everything to protect her daughter from a secret government agency that wants to capture her. This is because the girl can create and control fire with the power of her mind.

Playing this role brought him closer to the experience of being a father than ever before and made him reflect on it.

ARE YOU READY TO BE A FATHER?

In an interview with Ellen DegeneresZac Efron revealed that playing this role was enough for him to realize that he is not ready to be a father.

“I think it was a good dose to dissuade me (from not being a dad) for as long as it takes. I probably have to mature a little more. I do not know. I do not know what to say right now”, confessed the actor of “The girlfriends of my friends”

This was a feeling that overwhelmed him not only at the possibility in the future, but also at playing the fictional role.

“Suddenly, I had this daughter in front of me. We had a pretty heavy father-daughter scene from the beginning and I realized that I was drastically under-prepared for this character. I didn’t know what he was doing“, he claimed.

HOW IT FELT TO BE A FATHER

The young actress who played his daughter was Ryan Kiera Armstrong, 12 years old. Living with her was what helped him get carried away in her role.

“Fortunately, Ryan is so sweet, she’s the coolest, and after two days, we had the best bond, so that part became really easy.“, said.

After that experience, Zac Efron has developed a new respect for all fathers. In addition, he has given her a new perspective on the hard work that her family did, especially his mother.