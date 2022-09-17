Zac Efron’s secrets: the strange phobia he suffers from, the truth behind the brutal change in his face and why he failed on Tinder

Zac Efron on the red carpet of the Golden Globe 2017 (AFP)

After a long time away from the media and the big screen, Zack Efron He came back and recounted really complex situations that he had to face recently. The teen idol of “High School Musical” has moved away from frivolous Los Angeles and moved to Australia to live a quieter life, away from the pressure of always being on top of Hollywood.

Efron stars in the war film “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” which opens in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on September 30. It is his return to the cinema with Russell Crowe and under the direction of Peter Ferrelly, winner of the Oscar for “Green Book”.

In recent years, the actor has been the target of ridicule on social media for his “new” face. In his last interview, he admitted that his obsession with maintaining a worked body took its toll on him and became somewhat “tortuous”.

A phobia and an infection that almost killed him

“Killing Zac Efron”: the television project that almost killed the actor from “High School Musical” (Photo: Instagram)

In 2019, Zack Efronthen 32 years old, narrowly escaped death by a severe infection while filming a TV show in Papua New Guinea.

The actor was filming a documentary series called “Killing Zac Efron” for Hulu when fell ill with a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection” just before Christmas. Typhoid fever, caused by bacteria called Salmonella typhi, can be life-threatening if not treated promptly.

He was rushed to Brisbane Airport in Australia by a medical team and was hospitalized for several days at St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill.

After being discharged, Efron thanked “for all the love” received during his convalescence on his social networks in a message to his fans.

In a recent interview, the former Disney star spoke about her departure from Hollywood, to which she responded with a confession that generated a lot of repercussion: she suffers from a phobia that affects your daily life.

The actor revealed that he suffers from agoraphobiaan anxiety disorder that causes irrational fear to crowded places. “I just don’t leave the houseEfron told the magazine. Men’s Healthwhose American edition has it on the cover. “People in large groups trigger my agoraphobia”.

Insomnia and depression during the filming of “Baywatch”

Zac Efron was the subject of ridicule and speculation about alleged cosmetic surgeries on the face

Zack Efron He became one of the most recognizable faces of Disney for his work in “High School Musical”, but over time he starred in an incredible physical transformation that made him a sought-after heartthrob. It was for “Baywatch” in 2017 when he underwent rigorous training. Due to the peculiarities of the script, she set out to increase her already imposing presence even more. Unfortunately, all this affected mental levelsince the process was quite hard.

To show off a great physique on the big screen, Efron took diuretics, overtrained and ate the same three meals every day. He woke up at 4 to work out, regardless of how late he went to bed the night before.

In a cover interview for the magazine Men’s Health, the actor spoke for the first time about the devastating effects caused by his reckless exercise routine. “I started developing insomnia and fell into a pretty bad depression for a long time.”, detailed the actor. “Something in that whole experience ended up burning me.”

“In the end, after consulting him, they attributed it to my taking too many diuretics for a long period of time,” he explained, somewhat dismayed, as he recalled that time.

The consumption of diuretics affected their sleep cycles. According to him, he only slept four hours a night before continuing to train. As he explains himself, wearing that look for “Baywatch” was quite consuming for him, as he was quite an unrealistic physique.

“I don’t know if it’s really achievable, because there is very little water on the skin. It’s falseIt looks like CGI. Achieving that physique required very powerful diuretics. I don’t want to do that again. I prefer to have 2 or 3% extra body fat, “admitted the Californian.

Excessive consumption of diuretics dried up fluids in your body. Her poster image got her into trouble

As he himself narrated, the process was so complex that it took up to 6 months to recover and feel good about myself again. “I did not feel that my body was healthy. I didn’t feel alive, but downcast and slow”, he finished. It was not until six months after the end of “Baywatch” he began to feel good again.

Today he continues to push himself in the gym, but now he’s adopting a “mindful” workout by adding ice baths, which he says is his “favorite part of the day.” “It’s the simplest philosophy: whatever you don’t want to do, make it a habit.”

The truth behind the brutal change in his face

Zac Efron at the “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” premiere at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) in Ontario, Canada, on September 13 (Reuters)

Efron, 34, has been able to captivate millions of people with his great physical attractiveness and his carved body. But in recent times, the actor was a trend repeatedly by the surprising changes that he had undergone in his face. He was teased and all kinds of speculation about alleged cosmetic surgeries were generated.

Last year, he generated a great debate after appearing on social networks almost unrecognizable. There were many who pointed out that he had abused Botox.

Efron found out from his mother what was being said about him and decided to keep quiet.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, The actor denied having been injected with botox or having undergone any procedure to modify his facial expressions.. And he assured that the changes in his face were the product of a domestic accident.

Last year, Efron’s face sparked speculation on social media

Efron said that some time ago he fractured his jaw. According to his account, he was running through his house when he slipped and hit a granite fountain, causing severe injuries and fainting. He remembers that when he woke up he had the “hanging chin bone”.

The incident led him to go to a surgeon for reconstruct the face and underwent a lengthy recovery in which his facial muscles enlarged, so he made the decision to rehabilitate himself with a physical therapist to slow down the growth.

Despite the difficult moment, he said he did not take user criticism into account: “If I valued what other people thought of me, I definitely couldn’t do this job.”

He has made his detachment from the networks clear, and that also happens by not responding to aggressive messages from any of his 54.6 million followers. “It’s a can of worms“, said.

His move away from Hollywood and why he was unsuccessful on Tinder

Zac Efron at the premiere of “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” in April 2019

The actor made the radical decision in 2020 to move to Australia and change your lifestyle. He does not plan to go back and wants to be away from Los Angeles, which is why he put his Mansion by $5.9 million, thus cutting ties with the world of Hollywood where he has been immersed for years. And he seems to be delighted living in a rented house overlooking the beautiful beaches of Byron Bay. He’s taking a break from it all. Including social networks, where she has been silent for months.

Efron may be a heartthrob, but in real life he’s much calmer. On the love plane, the actor also chooses a low profile, although he could not help but fall in love with women in the industry. His romantic history includes names like Vanessa Hudgens, Michelle Rodriguez, Halston Sage, Alexandra Daddario and his most recent girlfriend Vanessa Valladaresa model and waitress whom he met at a bar in Australia.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares in Byron Bay, Australia. (The Grosby Group)

In full promotion of his new program for Apple +, the actor acknowledged that he is putting less time into finding “the chosen one” right now.

Efron admits that he has put aside his love life, at least for the moment. “I have taken some time to focus on personal fulfillment”, he said in dialogue with the press. As for when he’ll find the right woman, Efron noted that It will be when you least expect it.

He has also confessed that dating is a nightmare for him, and has turned to apps like Tinder to meet girls, but nothing works. Apparently, fame works against him.

“I once signed up for Tinder and no one noticed me. Obviously people thought that my profile was false because in general someone like me is not expected to use it, “Zac said in an interview for the newspaper TheTimes. “I think I will never be able to succeed on a date. Finding a girl who can actually see me as the person and not the character will take time, as will getting her to trust that the relationship is viable.”

