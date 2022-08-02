Zahara Jolie-Pitt goes to college: all the pride of mother Angelina

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, second child of Angelina And Brad, it has grown up and is ready to leave the nest. After Maddox, studying at Yonsel University, South Korea, it’s her turn to leave for college. And her choice makes her mother particularly proud. Zahara, in fact, opted for it Spelman College in Atlantain Georgia, a real one cultural institution: historically “black”, it has always promoted the rights of black minorities. Founded in 1881, private and exclusively female, Spelman aims to train the leaders of the future, focusing on social change.

“Congratulations to all new students starting this year”, wrote Jolie on Instagram sharing a photo of her daughter with some of her “Spelman sisters”, as she defined them, “It is an honor that a member of the family is a new Spelman girl”.

With his choice, Zahara would seem interestedat least for now, to follow in the footsteps of the mother, particularly sensitive to social issues and active on several fronts, always ready to lend her face when there is some important cause to pursue.