Zendaya, among the most influential people of 2022

Beyond the impeccable work done in recent films like Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Malcolm & Marie or in series of the size of euphoriawith an interpretation that has agreed with critics and audiences, Zendaya has an innate talent for fashion, something that has been constantly demonstrated in recent years both on red carpets and in all kinds of informal events and outings. A gift that has led her to become an ambassador for firms of the stature of valentine o Lancôme has already become a style icon for the generation Z own right.

At just 25 years old, the actress and model has one of the most promising careers in Hollywood. Zendaya is present and future. A success that she has taken to the magazine Time to include her in the list of the most influential people of this 2022. Along with her are other renowned faces such as the actor Simu Liu, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, the singer Mary J. Blige or Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados. Rada Nadal also appears, the only Spaniard to sneak into the list this year.

A recognition that not only highlights the influence they have but “how they exercise” this power about society, as they highlight from the American header. “For me, Zendaya is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one. And yet, she is as young as spring,” said Denis Villenueve, Canadian screenwriter and film director. “For some inexplicable paradox, she also gives the impression of having been born at some point in the future. She is timeless and can do everything,” he stressed, referring to the interpreter.

Currently, the American actress is shooting her next project, Challengers, a film in which he is under the orders of the iconic Luca Guadagnino. In addition, Zendaya has pending for this 2022 the sequel to the success dunes, directed precisely by Villeneuve, and Megalopolisthe return of Francis Ford Coppola to management after a decade.

Roles of great relevance for the actress that are the most evident reflection of the sweet moment in which her film career finds itself.

