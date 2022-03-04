Zendaya and her awkward audition for Dune with Timothée Chalamet

Zendaya prepares with everything to film the second part of dunes after the success achieved by the first installment of the science fiction epic. In addition, it will be an important his role would become much more relevant in this sequel.

However, it was not always she who had this character assured. In a new interview, the star of euphoria revealed details about her audition for the film and her awkward run-in with Timothée Chalamet.

Zendaya’s audition for Dune

Director of dunes, Denis Villeneuvephotographed Zendaya for a new edition of W Magazine. On the occasion, the actress reflected on her long journey to landing the role of Chani and the awkward audition she had opposite Timothée Chalamet.

“I had just had my wisdom teeth removed”, Zendaya revealed about how she got to her audition where she rehearsed scenes with the young actor. “My biggest fear was that my mouth was horrible and I had to do a scene very closely with Timothée and he could smell it,” the actress joked.

Fortunately, the procedure did not prevent Zendaya from eventually conquering the director of dunes and the paper will be secured. And it is that as Villeneuve confirms, Chani will be a crucial part of the story and the actress is the perfect choice.

“People will believe in Arrakis if they believe in Zendaya. And Zendaya swept. When we turned on the cameras and she started acting like Chani, I saw the character being born.”the director pointed out to the media, praising the talent of the actress.

The second part of dunes should start his recordings in the American summer of this year. For now, few details are known about this installment, but It was already anticipated that the actress will have more relevance than in the first part of the film.