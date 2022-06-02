Zendaya and Tom Holland point out their favorite sports cars

Zendaya and Tom Holland are great talents today. The protagonist of Euphoria and “Peter Parker” are fans of automotive culture, and have their favorite brand. Next, we delve into this speedy story.

Zendaya Maree Sroermer Colemanknown worldwide as Zendaya, is one of the actresses of the moment. Her leading complex in the series “euphoria” and his co-star in “Malcolm and Marie” are a beautiful demonstration of her acting talent.

Thomas Holland, better known as Tom Hollandhas all the boys and girls in the world in his pocket: it is, nothing more and nothing less, that peter parker in the movie saga of “spider-man”. Produced by Marvel, what can we say about this endearing superhero that is not known? Youthful, athletic and charismatic: characteristics of Holland, but also of the Spiderman.

However, at Tork we are fans of cinema and automotive culture. And today we want to tell you a story. The particular admiration they have Zendaya and Holland to the German house Audi. The factory of “the four rings” is fixed at the time of its elections.

The couple has three copies of the prestigious sports house: Audi RS7, Audi Q7 and Audi R8. As you will notice, it is not an admiration that remains only in words. Is that Audi is a special brand, with a design and an identity that can be identified from leagues.

Its rounded lines, its performance in speed and power, its reliability at the wheel and its “German style” handling are some of the outstanding characteristics that Audi seeks to maintain so as not to lose its imprint.

Let’s take a look at some of the features R8perhaps the sportiest car in the entire fleet Audi. It has a central, rear and longitudinal engine with 10 cylinders placed in V and 40 mixed injection valves. This allows a top power of 570 hp at 8,100 rpm, while its maximum torque is located at 560 Nm at 6,300 rpm. As you will notice, an elite sports engine.

Managed by a 7-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, the Audi R8 can touch 324 km / h, while the 0-100 km / h marks them in 3.4 seconds.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and the Audi RS7.

A real beauty of German engineering, no wonder they are so adept at this factory. Now I ask you, reader, what is your favorite Audi?