Zendaya and Tom Holland Wear Matching Hockey Jerseys With Each Other’s Names

Zendaya and Tom Holland are a perfect couple.

The “Spider-Man” actors (and real-life love interests) attended Thursday’s New York Rangers game with Zendaya’s “Euphoria” co-star Hunter Schafer and Holland’s brother Sam.

And while all four sported matching red, white, and blue jerseys, the couple’s were personalized with something extra: Zendaya’s read “Holland,” while theirs read “Zendaya.”

The 25-year-old stars’ tops also featured the number 96, a nod to their year of birth.

Zendaya and Holland were initially quite private about their relationship; after years of romance rumours, they finally confirmed they were dating in July 2021, when they were caught kissing in a car.

Since then, however, the two have attended weddings together, flirted on Instagram, and raved about each other in interviews.

Although “Spider-Man” producer Amy Paschal said she “warned” the two, and previous on-screen and off-screen couples Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst and Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, not to mix business with pleasure. , the three actors will play the web-slinging superhero his leads have dated, at least for a while.

Holland and Zendaya have even internationalized their love, enjoying a trip to London to visit the latter’s family last month. Earlier this week, they were seen holding hands while out and about in New York City.

