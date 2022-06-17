Zendaya as a couple: who is the actress’ partner?

Facebook

She officiates as an American actress, producer, model, singer and dancer. The latter was revealed to the general public in 2010 through the Disney Channel series, Shake It Up, and in 2017 thanks to the cinema by Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actress has won several awards during her career and is now one of the most followed actresses on social networks and the media. Internet users who follow her regularly ardently desire to know the identity of this person who occupies her heart. With reading this guide in its entirety, you will have more information on this subject.

Who is Zendaya dating?

It is no longer strange for Internet users to face these celebrities who like to hide their love life so much. Zendaya is one of those stars who leads a rather mysterious sentimental life. Very discreet on this side, we still know that Zendaya lives a superb romantic relationship with Tom Holland. In the street, the two lovebirds appear and seem very accomplices. On the site mcetv.ouest-france.fr, we learn that Zendaya and Tom Holland formalized their relationship in November 2021. Since all this time, they have been spinning the perfect love.

Who is Tom Holland, Zendaya’s boyfriend?

Tom Stanley Holland, known as Tom Holland, is the name of Zendaya’s companion. He was born a 1er June 1996 in Kingston upon Thames and now works as a British actor. It was in 2008 that he started his acting career. But he rose to prominence in 2012 before rising to international stardom in 2016. Today, Tom Holland is the man in actress Zendaya’s heart. The two lovers live a perfect idyll and form one of the youngest couples of the most influential stars of Hollywood. On the site purepeople.com, we even learn that they have several projects for their couple. They plan to live together and have even already bought their new house.