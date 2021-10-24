Zendaya Coleman, the youngest fashion icon ever for the CFDA

At just 25 years old, Zendaya Coleman seems to have lived more than one life: star of Disney first, but also singer and dancer, and then Hollywood actress, the young woman has now conquered her place of honor even in the firmament of the best dressed stars ever. To seal what now appears as evidence in the eyes of all, we thought of none other than the Council of Fashion Designers of America, naming Zendaya Fashion Icon of the year 2021: the star happens so to other great stars who have received the prestigious award before her, including Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna.

What amazes most of the actress’s looks is not so much the definition of a precise style, but an extremely rare ability: that of embody a myriad of styles with an avant-garde spirit different. A true chameleon, Zendaya has shown this natural attitude to fashion on several occasions but, in particular, on the occasion of the international premières and photocalls of Dunes, a film by Denis Villeneuve in which he stars alongside Timothée Chalamet.

Loading... Advertisements

At the last special screening in London, for example, the actress wore a gorgeous one long dress by Rick Owens, of futurist inspiration and in perfect harmony with the mood of the feature film: a look that clearly winked at the style of the iconic Princess Leia in Star Wars, to which the original version of Dune – never made – conceived by Alejandro Jodorowsky, is inspired not only in the plot, but also in the imagination and costumes. From the latest fashion appearances, passing through the famous fuchsia total look by Tom Ford with sculptural bustier, up tobutterfly dress by Moschino flaunted at one of the premieres of The Greatest Showman, there the most amazing outfits ever by Zendaya Coleman.