Zendaya dares with another of the prohibited combinations during the Time100 gala

Last night, the TIME100 gala was held, an annual event that commemorates the launch of the ‘100 most influential people in the world’ with a red carpet completely up to the task.

Among his guests, actress Amanda Seyfriend, Bill Gates, Andrew Garfield, singer J Balvin, NBA champion Dwayne Wade and Zendaya, among other personalities, did not go unnoticed. They all gathered at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York for a party where could not miss the dazzling looks and moving speeches.

As always, the styling of the guests was one of the most anticipated things of the night and, obviously, Zendaya was the center of attention. Not for nothing has the actress been the last to receive the honorary title of ‘Fashion Icon’, awarded by the Council of American Fashion Designers (CFDA).





On this occasion, the interpreter of MJ in Tom Holland’s Spiderman movies has dared with one of the forbidden combinations in the world of fashion: blue and black

Zendaya during the TIME100 Gala. GTRES

The actress dazzled with a vintage dress strapless strapless with a geometric paneled design, handiwork of Bob Mackiewhich she created in 1998. The top of her dress featured a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging top, while the bottom flared out into a full skirt with lots of weight, drape, and movement.

In addition to being the queen of archive dresses, Zendaya also likes to dare with all her looks, always leaving us speechless with her risky wardrobe, but very successful. On this occasion, the artist’s dress combines black and blue, two colors that, according to a fashion rule, cannot be combined and has shown us that it is a totally absurd norm.

This is another manifestation of a trend that has been sweeping this season: the coordinate forbidden colors. Thanks to the new current of vitamin colors, we see very vibrant looks, where neutral tones do not exist and it is in this context that we become more daring and dare with everything.

Zendaya during the TIME100 Gala. GTRES

First it was the pink with the red, yes, the one with the punch in the eye rhyme. Despite all the reluctance, it has become one of the most used combinations of spring-summer, being the most requested manicure in salons, although in fashion it is not far behind.





Now, it seems that it is the turn of blue with black to take over the streets. Thus, we found the perfect binomialsince pink with red is ideal for daytime, while this one, being darker, is better on summer nights.

Without a doubt, it is a very risky bet that not everyone is willing to follow. Luckily it was the same Zendaya who has laid the foundation and thanks to your influence, these silly rules will be a thing of the past.

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email for free every Thursday? Sign up for our Newsletter.