Zendaya Gives Style Class in Sleek Cream Animal Print Coat and Baggy Jeans – New Woman

If there is something Zendaya has made clear throughout his incredible professional career is that his talent is not only confined to the field of acting, but also has a flair for fashion.

Whether walking down the hottest red carpets or taking a casual walk with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, the actress always dazzles in her unsurpassed elegant styling.

This is what he did last Monday, February 21, when he went out with some friends in an ultra-chic casual outfit with which he revalidated his title as a style reference for women of all ages.

Zendaya Teaches How To Wear Animal Print Stylishly

According to Daily Mailthe protagonist of euphoria was caught wasting panache while leaving the restaurant Saint Lawrence on RomeItaly, after enjoying dinner with friends.

On her way out of the luxurious venue in the Italian capital, the 25-year-old star turned heads looking sensational in a outfits comfortable casual, sophisticated and classic that made him fancy.

The look of the American actress for the appointment with her friends was carried out by an elegant cream maxi coat with a tiger animal print in black signed Valentino.

The distinguished garment without lapels or collar and with simple buttoning of the house Italian brand, of which she is an ambassador, belongs to her exclusive collection ready-to-wear spring 2022.

The actress took her up a basic short white embroidered cotton shirt and Light Blue Wide Leg Jeans that are also pure trend of the brand.

The outfit was completed to perfection with a pair of very elegant white shoes with a heel stiletto 12 centimeter Louboutin. Specifically, the “So Kate” model.

As for accessories, the Emmy winner raised her fashion bet casual-chic with black rimmed sunglasses cat eye scalloped edges also by Valentino and a jet leather belt with a gold buckle.

As well as a selection of bulgari jewelry pieces, like three luxurious diamond rings and a gold necklace to add an extra bit of luxury and just the right touch of sparkle to the look.

Under the guidance of her go-to stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya completed his proposal fashion with a beauty look simple but successful, showing off her loose straightened hair.

Like the visible part of his face with minimal makeup. And, of course, it took a black mask to protect against possible infection with covid-19.

According to the aforementioned medium, the famous became the center of attention while left the restaurant on his day off. She was later pictured in the back of her car ready to visit her next destination with her friends clad in her fabulous outfit.

In this way, with this elegant styling, the star of spider-man Not only did she assert herself as the style muse, she also taught how to wear the bold Animal Print in the most chic way.