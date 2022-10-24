Zendaya spent 3 months training for her upcoming romantic drama: ‘Challengers’

The actress plays a tennis player turned coach.

When Zendaya commits to something, she goes all the way, and that’s the case with her next movie. Challengers. The actor plays a tennis player turned coach, which required her to be super fit. As a result, she spent three months training to prepare for the role.

Luca Guadagnino, who directed the film, was impressed with their dedication. “She is wonderful”, he told Variety during the Academy Museum Gala. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie and hardly used any of his stunt doubles. she is so good“. He added: “They spent like three months working very hard. Everyone, technically, athletically.”

According to the outlet, the film is described as a “sexy comedy”. In the film, Zendaya’s character, Tashi Donaldson, is caught in a love triangle with her husband and gamer, Art Donaldson (Mike Faist of West Side Story) and his ex, who is his ex-best friend (Josh O’Connor from TheCrown).

A Challengers trailer hasn’t been released yet, but it should appear in the next few months considering the film wrapped production in June.

Challengers is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.