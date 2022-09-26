Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum teach how to dress as a couple in the fall

Last week temperatures dropped on the East Coast, and no one was quick to change their wardrobe as Williamsburg’s hottest couple, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

The couple, who were spotted out and about in Brooklyn this week, seem to have a very similar approach when it comes to dress up as a coupleas if they were just getting off their respective sides of the bed and the only thing on the agenda was going out for coffee and visiting a few stores—and picking out happily coordinated outfits along the way.

autumn has come

For this particular ride, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum they chose brown tones: Ella, with brown corduroy pants and a pair of classic black Adidas Sambas (the most popular footwear of the summer and now of the fall); him, in baggy reddish-brown pants, sepia suede tennis shoes, a black button-down shirt and, the icing on the cake, an ocher-colored cap folded in his hand, probably in case the weather called for it, as it usually does At this time of year.

The pair forms the ideal balance between relaxed style and effortless sophistication. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Style icons in pairs at a glance. Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum made headlines last summer, not only for making a preternaturally attractive couple and cool, but also for being a couple with great style. They made their debut in the hot August of 2021: the burly figure of channing tatum making a charming tandem with Zoe Kravitz on his little BMX bike.

Zoe Kravitz (daughter of another singularly attractive couple, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz) seems to have helped guide Tatum on his fashion journey over the months, telling him, at one point, to stop wearing Crocs. Now the leaves have turned again, and Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum will soon prepare for a joint press tour: Tatum stars in Kravitz’s directorial debut, a thriller titled Pussy Islandwhich will be released in 2023. Don’t you love this time of year?

Article originally published in GQ US.