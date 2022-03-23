Zoë Kravitz: beauty routine and easy tricks that you can copy

Zoe Kravitzdaughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, has surprised and silenced everyone with her talent, not only has she shone as a model, singer and actress; but also She is a fashion and beauty icon.

In addition to succeeding on television with the series “Big Little Lies”, in the cinema with the successful saga “Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them”, leading the band Lolawolf, having a beauty contract with Yves Saint Laurent, she is recently surprising the world with her role as Catwoman, and be the protagonist the new film “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson.

Zöe Kravitz beauty secrets

1. Don’t over-pluck your eyebrows

The actress confessed that her worst mistake was plucking her eyebrows thin when she was a teenager. It was thanks to her mother, Lisa Bonet, who scolded her and warned her not to do it again.r. And it’s the best decision you’ve ever made.

2. Don’t wear foundation every day.

Take care of your pores! Kravitz says that he often wears so much makeup at work, that he prefers a mega natural look in your spare time.

A touch of mascara, filler in the eyebrows, blush on the cheeks and a lip gloss is enough.

3. cat eyes

Your best trick to show off a natural and beautiful cat eye is not to make it too high or long.start it where your lashes end and make a very small straight line which he then blends with his finger to achieve a spiky finish.

4. Eyes and cheeks of the same tone

To achieve a natural and hidden harmony, it occupies the same blush you used on the cheeks but now on the eyes. You achieve a consistent effect, appearing to be the natural color of your skin.

5. Lip liner

Zöe’s secret is to start very light, apply with a pencil eyeliner little by little and give it more and more color, until you reach the tone you are looking for. On the lower lip try paint it a little below your lip to make them look thicker and blend it with your finger for a natural result.

6. Use natural deodorant

Zöe says you shouldn’t use deodorants with aluminum near your lymph nodes and your breasts, because it can be very harmful. She has tried many natural cream deodorants and her favorite is one from the milk + honey brand, It lasts all day and smells delicious.

7. Wash your face every night

Religiously, no matter what happens in your day. It is important to wash your face every night, even if you don’t wear makeup, it should be done to remove pollution and other components that your skin absorbs and it hurts him.

8. Highlight your features

The actress also revealed that she loves makeup and considers it a work of art, assuring that always encourage people to use it. The most important thing for her is that you highlight the features you love and not that you try to completely change your face and become someone you are not. “Everyone is beautiful in their own way,” Kravitz concludes.

Here we leave you the complete routine of Zöe: