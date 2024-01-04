Zoe Saldana gets on the PDA with hunky husband Marco Perego as the couple share a kiss with their son after dinner in Malibu.





Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego enjoyed a midweek dinner in Malibu on Wednesday.

After dinner at the famous Nobu restaurant, the couple, who recently bought a new home, were seen packing up some PDA on their way to valet parking with one of their twin sons.

The Avatar actress, 45, was photographed locking lips with Marco, 44, while he had one arm around her shoulders.

Zoya looked completely smitten with the hunky producer as she smiled at him as she walked.

She looked effortlessly stylish for the evening out in baggy distressed jeans and a blue striped button-down shirt.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star showed off a bright berry lip and wore her shoulder-length hair straightened.

She was carrying what appeared to be a beige leather Hermes Birkin bag, which could retail for more than $20,000.

Marco donned his signature black leather jacket over a black knit sweater and light jeans.

The director’s long dark hair was pulled back into a messy bun as he kissed his wife of 10 years.

Zoe and Marco have three boys: nine-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and seven-year-old Zen.

She often posts about their family life in Los Angeles on Instagram, whether it’s photos of family vacations or holiday celebrations.

Most recently, the New Jersey native posed for a photo with Sy, Bowie and Zen as they watched her play the Nintendo Switch on Thanksgiving Day.

She previously told TODAY that she is raising her children in a “gender fluid environment” and that she is happy to be the mother of a boy.

“I can’t imagine myself with anything else,” she said when asked if she ever hoped to have a daughter.

“(Marco and I)’s mission is to raise decent, wonderful, compassionate men who will then choose partners – be it women or men – who will choose partners, and hopefully I will later have daughters (like grandma),” Zoe elaborated.

“But I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything.”

Zoe and Marco tied the knot again in the summer of 2013 after falling head over heels for each other earlier that year.

She previously recalled meeting Marco at the airport and how it was love at first sight.

“I just saw him from behind.” It was 6:30 am and I was flying to New York. And I can’t even describe it to you, it was a vibe,” she told USA Today.

“He turned around at that moment because he also felt the vibration.”

Although they only became romantically involved in 2013, Zoe knew about Marco many years ago because she was a fan of his work.

She told THR in 2014, “I’ve known my partner for five years. I knew about his work. I knew about him. Then we met.

Zoe explained that she and Marco were against the idea of ​​marriage before meeting each other.

“And after a few months (of our relationship), we both decided to do what we both swore we would never do—get married.”

She continued: “Once we decided we were going to get married, we didn’t wait. We did it in three weeks.

“That part was very, very fast.”

Zoe and Marco made headlines shortly after their wedding when it was revealed they had taken each other’s names.

“Why is it so surprising, shocking and eventful that a man took his wife’s last name?” she wrote on Facebook in 2015.

“Women were never asked if they could give up their names… I know our sons will respect and admire their father more because their father set an example for them.”

In November 2014, the couple welcomed twin sons Cy and Bowie. They were born eight weeks premature and spent time in the NICU.

Speaking to Allure in 2015, Zoe revealed that giving birth to the twins was “very difficult” on her body and required an emergency C-section.

Last year, Zoe said being a mum is “such a joy” as she shared her children’s achievements and milestones.

“The boys arrived at 32 weeks. They found protein in my urine; my platelets dropped,” she recalled about the terrible order.

“I didn’t have the right to an epidural, so I gave birth under general anesthesia. I didn’t even meet them until a day later.”

In February 2017, the longtime couple welcomed their third son, Zen.

Last year, Zoe said being a mum was “such a pleasure” as she spent money on her children’s achievements and milestones.

The movie star and her family recently purchased and moved into a $17.5 million mansion in Montecito, California.

The city is home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.