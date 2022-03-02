Zoe Saldana Talks Making Star Trek 4 Without Anton Yelchin

The cast of the Kelvin line of Star Trek will reunite with the exception of Anton Yelchin, who died in 2016 at just 27 years old

Zoë Saldanawho plays Lt. Nyota Uhurahas been honest about the reality of filming star trek 4 without the cast member Anton Yechin. In 2016, Yelchin died in a tragic car accident at just 27 years old. He had appeared as Pavel Chekov in the first three films of the franchise reboot, including star trek beyond in 2016.

The Russian-American actor had reportedly momentarily gotten out of his Jeep to check the mailbox outside his Los Angeles home when the vehicle rolled down his driveway and pinned him against a pillar. Police later confirmed that the cause of death was acute traumatic asphyxiation.

A fourth film with the cast of the kelvin timeline it would be the first without him as Chekov. The producer JJ Abrams has previously said there’s “no way to replace him” when the idea of ​​recasting the character is brought up, so there won’t be a new actor in the role. It remains to be seen how Chekov’s absence will be handled.

Zoe Saldana says making ‘Star Trek 4’ will be “bittersweet” without Anton Yelchin, but “keeping the Star Trek family together is a way to keep him alive in our thoughts and our hearts.” pic.twitter.com/vl27oeYRBN — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 1, 2022

During the red carpet of The Adam Project, they asked Saldana about reunion with the modern crew of the USS Enterprise. “We’re excited,” she replied. “Obviously it’s bittersweet because we’re meeting for the fourth time and one of us is no longer with us with Anton’s passing. But we honestly feel that coming back and keeping the Star Trek family together is a way of keeping him alive in our thoughts and in our hearts, because he was a huge fan and he was a very dedicated performer to the craft, and to Star Trek as well. So it will be great to get back to work and get the gang back together.”

Abrams said in a statement at the time of announcing the new Kelvin timeline adventure: “We’re thrilled with this movie, we’ve got a bunch of other stories we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting, so I can’t wait to see it.” let you see what we are cooking. But until then, live long and prosper.”