zoom on her most beautiful pregnancy looks

1. The chic streetwear look, which just reveals the belly

On February 3, 2022, Rihanna announced her pregnancy on Instagram with this look, nicely revealing her already round belly.

In video, proof that Rihanna is a fashion icon:

2. The elegant, all-lace look

Rihanna makes the cover of Vogue magazine for April and creates a stir.

3. The wild and sexy look

Pregnancy does not prevent the star from wearing sexy and daring outfits, the proof with this vintage and wild look.

Read also: Rihanna is richer than the Queen of England!

4. The total girly look

Pregnant and still feminine, Rihanna proudly displays her pregnancy in a total pink look.

5. The fashionable and quirky look

Rihanna and rapper Asap Rocky made a surprise appearance at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week last February. For the occasion, the star had opted for a very trendy look.

6. The transparent look

With this super sexy look, the star made a very noticeable appearance at the Dior women’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022.

Read also: Can you be pregnant and overly sexy?

7. The long white dress, all in elegance

Still for Vogue magazine, Rihanna strikes a pose in a sumptuous white strapless dress that reveals her shapes with elegance.

8. The ceremonial dress, daring and classy

This see-through look caused quite a stir at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2022 Oscars after-party.