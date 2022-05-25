zoom on her most beautiful pregnancy looks
1. The chic streetwear look, which just reveals the belly
On February 3, 2022, Rihanna announced her pregnancy on Instagram with this look, nicely revealing her already round belly.
In video, proof that Rihanna is a fashion icon:
2. The elegant, all-lace look
Rihanna makes the cover of Vogue magazine for April and creates a stir.
3. The wild and sexy look
Pregnancy does not prevent the star from wearing sexy and daring outfits, the proof with this vintage and wild look.
4. The total girly look
Pregnant and still feminine, Rihanna proudly displays her pregnancy in a total pink look.
5. The fashionable and quirky look
Rihanna and rapper Asap Rocky made a surprise appearance at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week last February. For the occasion, the star had opted for a very trendy look.
6. The transparent look
With this super sexy look, the star made a very noticeable appearance at the Dior women’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022.
7. The long white dress, all in elegance
Still for Vogue magazine, Rihanna strikes a pose in a sumptuous white strapless dress that reveals her shapes with elegance.
8. The ceremonial dress, daring and classy
This see-through look caused quite a stir at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2022 Oscars after-party.