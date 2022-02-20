10 ‘Thrillers’ With An Ending So Shocking You Still Think About It – CINEMABLEND

Recall those outcomes that left you knocked out for hours, and even days.

There are movies that have the power to knock you out for weeks. Some even manage to leave you with a bittersweet aftertaste over the years. Every time you think about them, you feel the same sense of regret that you did when the end credits rolled. And isn’t that the best thing about cinema? That ability to turn into truth terrible stories that only happen in fiction.

If you like to feel those emotions even if you suffer during the two hours of footage, we have compiled several titles that will keep you hooked on the screen. These films are capable of punching you in the stomach – figuratively speaking, of course – with their plot twists. And they do it, moreover, with a solid story, great performances and the atmosphere with just the right amount of anguish.

here you have 10 thriller with an ending so crazy you’ll keep thinking about it long after it’s over. The texts of each of the selected films include relevant details of its outcome. You decide if you want, or not, to read them all.

‘The sixth Sense’

Over the years, the seventh art has left us speechless, discovering the end of a story, on numerous occasions. But if there is one of those outcomes that will mark you for the rest of your life, that is The Sixth Sense. M. Night Shyamalan gave us this thriller in the early 2000s, and thanks to him he managed to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

Starring Bruce Willis and little Haley Joel Osment, the film follows Cole, an eight-year-old boy who struggles every day with the various spirits that appear in his daily life. This fear leads him to isolate himself and not want to relate to anyone. A situation that his mother no longer knows how to manage. With whom he seems to be able to open up and tell him everything that happens to him is with his therapist. A mysterious man, who in the final moments of the film we discover that he is also dead. An outcome that when you leave the movie theater, and during the following days, will make you return again and again to the different scenes in which Willis appears. The ones where he apparently seemed to be alive.

‘What the truth hides’

Robert Zemeckis was daring in the year 2000 with this supernatural horror thriller starring Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer. They play a couple living in a haunted house, but the real terror is much closer. If you have not seen it, of course, we advise you not to continue reading.

Claire and her husband Norman begin to feel a strange presence in their home. The more Claire investigates, the more lurid details she discovers that tell her something fishy happened there. A missing girl, a family necklace… her life is turned upside down when she discovers that it was her own husband who killed the girl who now haunts her house as a spirit. She was her lover, and when she threatened to tell her, she shoved him out of her way. After an assassination attempt, it is the ghost of the young woman who saves Claire and kills Norman.

‘Shutter Island’

In 2010, Martin Scorsese knocked us out with Shutter Island, one of those psychological thrillers that manage to touch your deepest self. A feature film based on the homonymous novel by Dennis Lehane, for which the director had a luxury cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley and Michelle Williams.

The film takes us to the year 1954, and follows police officer Teddy Daniels (DiCaprio) who, along with his partner Check Aule (Ruffalo), is sent to the psychiatric hospital located on Shutter Island to carry out the investigation of the crime. mysterious disappearance of one of his patients. What no one expected was that Teddy is actually Andrew Laeddis, a violent intern at the hospital, who is going to receive an experimental treatment from his therapist, Check.

‘prisoners’

Denis Villeneuve can play with our viewers’ minds all he wants. We allow it. Especially if he is facing a movie like Prisoners. This 2013 film, starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, is a thriller about the disappearance of two young girls that will haunt you for years. You are warned.

Dover (Jackman) is a father whose life is turned upside down after the disappearance of his daughter. The investigation by detective Loki (Gyllenhaal) progresses at a good speed, but the first defendant is released after they do not get enough evidence to incriminate him. This unleashes the wrath of Dover, who decides to take the law into his own hands. Finally, it is discovered that Alex, the young accused, is nothing more than a victim of the real culprit, a man who has kidnapped dozens of children over time. In search of answers, the father of the missing woman -who is found alive and well- is trapped in the patio of the house in some harrowing final minutes that you will always remember.

‘Bye-bye little one, bye-bye’

Another of Dennis Lehane’s novels, Goodbye Little Girl, Goodbye, was chosen by Ben Affleck for his directorial debut on the big screen. The also actor took to the cinema a story that leaves a mark, especially if you are a parent or have minor children in your environment.

With a cast headed by Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Freeman, the film narrates the investigation carried out by private investigators, Patrick Kenzie and Angie Gennaro, to try to find the whereabouts of little Amanda. A four-year-old girl, the daughter of a drug-addicted mother, who disappeared from her home overnight. Unsurprisingly, throughout the course of the investigation Patrick and Angie question several suspects. But what is the viewer’s surprise when he discovers that the one who had the little girl in his “power” was the FBI captain, played by Freeman. The agent decided to take Amanda to take care of her along with her wife and keep her away from her mother and her bad life.

‘Lost’

Another genius of suspense is David Fincher, who also has permission to manipulate us however he wants through the seventh art. Lost is a great example. The 2012 film, based on the novel by Gillian Flynn, is perfect for those looking for stories that make a sudden change in the middle of the narrative. On this occasion, it becomes a completely different movie when it already takes an hour of footage.

The initial premise is that Amy has disappeared and all indications point to her husband, Nick Dunne, being the culprit. The film reviews their relationship and presents Nick as a cold and distant man who did not want his wife. However, in the middle of the duration, it is discovered that Amy is alive and that she has been the one who has planned everything to frame her husband. She is a psychopath. Her plan doesn’t go as she hoped and she ends up reunited with Nick and pregnant. “What will we do to each other?”

‘The Ultimate Trick’

Christopher Nolan could not be missing from this list of surprising endings thanks to the outcome of The Final Trick. For his fourth film as director, Nolan once again had Christian Bale -with whom he had just shot Batman Begins-, who would lead the cast along with Hugh JackmanScarlett Johansson, Michael Caine and Rebecca Hall.

The plot introduces us to Robert Angier (Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Bale), two renowned magicians who become arch enemies by always wanting to outdo each other in their magic tricks. Robert desperately wants to find out what the trick is behind one of Alfred’s most impressive shows, with which he manages to teleport. Desperate, he hires Nikola Tesla (David Bowie) to build a clone machine for him. What is the surprise of him, and the public, to discover that Alfred actually had a twin brother. A detail that if he had known perhaps he would have avoided that madness to clone himself and drown each of his doubles.

‘seven’

The filmography of David Fincher it is a good sample of films for those who want to be surprised by what happens on the screen. Before Lost, the filmmaker premiered Seven, classic where they are in that of disturbing the viewer. The tape offers scenes that are very difficult to forget, but the big surprise is found in its last minutes.

Few endings are as overwhelming as the one starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and the box. After the detectives solve possibly the most difficult case of their careers, they meet up with the killer in a deserted area. There they receive a package with the head of Tracy, the wife of Pitt’s character. A final tragedy that no one sees coming and that makes the film a masterpiece.

‘Mystic River’

For decades, Clint Eastwood has left us great cinematographic gems as a director. Gran Torino, The Bridges of Madison, Letters from Iwo Jima, Million Dollar Baby, Unforgiven… The list could go on forever. Of all of them, the one that stands out as thrilleralso one that will punch you in the stomach, is Mystic River.

The tape tells the odyssey of Jimmy, a father who loses his daughter in a terrible way. She has been murdered and she sets out to find the culprit by all means. All clues seem to lead to Dave, a childhood friend of his who was sexually abused when he was little. After a night of drinking, Dave confesses to killing his daughter and Jimmy stabs and shoots him to finish him off. Shortly after, the two real killers come to light. It turns out that Jimmy has actually killed a friend and an innocent man.

‘Memento’

Before leaving us speechless with the ultimate trick and Origin, Christopher Nolan did the same with Memento, his second feature film as director, and the one that would make him enter the list of the best directors in Hollywood.

Starring Guy Pearce and Carrie-Anne Moss, the film introduces us to Leonard Shelb, a man who suffers from anterograde amnesia, a disease that prevents him from storing his most recent memories in his memory. Throughout the film, Leonard tattoos on his body everything that he does not want to forget, such as who was responsible for the death of his wife. Throughout the plot, the viewer lives in constant uncertainty as it is not very clear whether what he is seeing on the screen is real or just memories created by the protagonist. Then comes the final scene, in which he appears next to his wife. A scene that leaves you wondering if he was really responsible for the death of his wife.

