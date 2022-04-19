15 years ago to the day, Lionel Messi’s “Maradonesque” goal
This Monday March 18 is not only Easter Monday, it is also the birthday of one of the most beautiful goals of the career of the Argentinian genius, Lionel Messi. 15 years ago to the day, the one who would become sevenfold Ballon d’Or, scored a goal worthy of his late idol Diego Maradona.
Lionel Messi has achieved several masterpieces in his career, and this is one of the most precious. When he was only 19 years old, the young Argentinian was already starting to make people talk about him. Against Getafe in 2007, he scored this absolutely incredible masterpiece, where he started from his own camp to score a solo goal of absolute rarity.
This goal has long been compared to that of his idol, Diego Maradona. When the images are put side by side, it is true that the resemblance is striking. The difference between the two is that Maradona achieved this in the semi-final of the World Cup against England.
But from an aesthetic point of view, there is nothing to say, this goal is absolutely incredible. And it is not Samuel Eto’o present in the front row, who will say the opposite.