$ 206 million of Bitcoin transferred to Binance: whales return to the attack

Posted on
Bitcoin whales Back on the attack: Popular transaction tracker Whale Alert reported that a major millionaire account has transferred 5,000 BTC from Xapo to Binance, for a transaction worth 206 million dollars.

The move took place on the evening of September 29, on the same day as the greatest cryptocurrency exchange in the world has stated that it does not carry out any type of business in China.

This news has cheered the market as Binance has seen strong sell-offs over the past month due to investor fears about the China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies and on the exchange platform. The Chinese Central Bank announcement dragged BTC prices down from $ 45,000 to $ 41,000 within two hours.

While the Bitcoin bulls seem eager to keep the cryptocurrency above the $ 40,000 mark, the activity of “Whales” it has increased since yesterday. Not just moving $ 206 million worth of Bitcoin to Binance: in a separate transfer, another mystery user moved 500 Bitcoins from an unknown wallet to the exchange Coinbase.

BTC gains share

Bitcoin has regained the price level of $ 43,000 yesterday after a jump of almost 4% in the last 24 hours, and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Ripple also recorded a similar trend. Overall, the global cryptocurrency market has increased by around 3% in the past 24 hours, but remains below the $ 2 trillion mark.

The biggest gains came from Binance Coin, which countered market trends by increasing by more than 10%.

Bitcoin has risen by about 45% this year and nearly 300% in the past 12 months according to CoinDesk, but has been hit on multiple fronts in the past month, amid the “flop” of El Salvador’s move to make it fiat currency. use in everyday life and the tightening of regulations in China and USA.

At the time of writing, the price of BTC is under $ 40,000.

