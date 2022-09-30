23-year-old does not know what to do with his multimillion-dollar fortune – People – Culture

In social networks, a young American named Linsey Donovan became popular, who at the age of 19 began to build her fortune, reflected in a heritage of 7 million US dollars (31,300 million Colombian pesos).

The young woman, a native of the state of Maryland, in the northeastern United States, She came to Florida to find a way to be a professional model at the age of 18, when she didn’t have much money.

In an independent way, took advantage of the power of social networks and began to make content related to modeling, taking advantage of his talentso little by little he began to gain ground on Instagram.

However, the proposal of his followers to make content “more risque” on platforms like OnlyFans and Patreon caught his attentionbecause from those networks he could obtain much more financial returns.

He finally accepted and shortly after debuting on OnlyFans, he had enough money to buy a mansion for a million dollars (4,400 million pesos).

However, with the immense fortune that he has managed to achieve, now at the age of 23, he is very intelligent with his expenses, which seems paradoxical, Well, she currently owns four mansions, one of which she gave to her parents.

“I own four properties and the value of these exceeds 7 million dollars and I have a collection of sports (cars) worth 500,000 dollars. I have the biggest house on the whole lake. I feel like a princess walking into this beautiful house with high ceilings every day. The sunsets here are beautiful, I love seeing my dogs in the pool and my huge pink Barbie bedroom, “said Linsey to the American media ‘Truly’.

Regarding the mansion that he gave to his relatives, the model’s father stated that, at first, he was willing to support her when she started her career in social networksbut that with the progress that her daughter has had, the roles were reversed: “When I told her ‘honey, if you have problems, lean on me, I’ll be a rock for you’, she replied ‘no, dad, I’m your rock ‘”.

Linsey also owns a $20,000 off-road motorcycle, a $3,000 dress tailored for model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, and a $30,000 grand piano. (134 million pesos) that he does not know how to play, among other eccentricities.

