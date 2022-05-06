3 Critically Acclaimed Drama Movies To Watch On Netflix

Attention, lovers of dramatic films: today we want to tell you about three films that you can find on the platform of Netflix and that they were very well received, not only by the average movie buff, but also by critics specialized in the matter.

It was the hand of God

2021 – Dir: Paolo Sorrentino

Biographical film of the filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino which narrates how Diego Maradona indirectly saved him from certain death. At the age of 16, the director lost his parents in an accident in the mountains during a trip, a place where he always went with them. This time, however, he made an exception to stay in his hometown of Naples to watch the ball star’s soccer match.

Read our review of It was the hand of God: “The new love letter from Sorrentino to Maradona”.

the dark daughter

2021 – Dir: Maggie Gyllenhaal

The debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal starring Olivia Coleman and based on the homonymous novel by the author Elena Ferrante revolves around a woman whose vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to obsess over another woman and her daughter, which will force her to have to face problems from her past and from her first motherhood.

Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ed Harris, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Alba Rohrwacher They complete the great cast of this film that has received nominations for several awards, including the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice and the Independent Spirit.

Read our review of the dark daughter: “The transgressive portrait of a mother who does not feel like a mother”.

pride and prejudice

2005 – Dir: Joe Wright

End of the 18th century in England. In a family of five daughters, the mother has taught them that the only purpose they have to have in life is to find a husband. When a wealthy bachelor moves into a neighboring mansion, the Bennets are turned upside down: their parties will be a great opportunity to meet suitors. Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), the daughter with more character, will enter into a love-hate conflict with Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadye).