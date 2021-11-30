40 years Britney Spears: what has happened so far

The story of Britney Spears

A 13-year-old hell, controlled by her father and forced to perform without having control of her financial assets. Now, little by little, Britney Spears he has regained control of his life and seems to be able to return to full freedom. Now on the threshold of her 40 years (she turns them on December 2), the pop star is preparing for a new marriage after leaving behind the addiction problems she suffered from in the past. However, not everyone knows what happened to Britney Spears in the last few years.

Britney Spears career

There Britney Spears’ musical career is one of the most extraordinary in pop music. His great musical talent was noticed by Disney ever since, at the age of eight, she was rejected from an audition for the audition for Mickey Mouse Club because too young. However, the child was entrusted to a New York manager, who allowed her to study song and dance. His entrance to Disney Channel it then happened at the age of eleven, before signing with Jive Record and starting a career as a singer.

The first album, Baby one more time, published in 1997, was a resounding success, so much so that it reached first place in the United States and Europe. Thanks (also) to the dance steps and the video that accompanied the song. His choreography would then be the trademark of his entire career, starting with the next album Oops… I did it again!.

With Britney Spears’ music has begun to move to a slightly more mature and less experimental stage. Since 2007 the series of discs published under the protection (and forcing) of the father: Blackout, Circus, Femme Fatale, all number one in the standings. Meanwhile he was experiencing his personal drama of a life commanded by his parent, as he would have confessed only in 2016, after having also released Britney Jean And Glory.

Britney Spears, private life and marriage

For many years of course the private life of Britney Spears it was among the most talked about by newspapers and specialized sites. At the height of her career, she had been heavily paparazzi and told her romance with the singer Justin Timberlake, another rising star of American pop music. A love story that ended in 2002, after three years, with a quarrelsome breakup and the writing of the song Cry Me A River.

In 2004 Britney Spears announced, somewhat surprisingly, the marriage with Kevin Federline. The couple had two children: Sean Preston, born in 2005, and Jayden James, the following year. In 2007, however, the couple divorced and began a long process to decide who to entrust the two children to. The situation had a very strong emotional impact on the singer, contributing to her depression and some crises, which conditioned her future events.

What happened to Britney Spears: the hospitalizations and the legal battle with her father

The moment of great emotional difficulty of Britney Spears it resulted in the first, serious one nervous breakdown of 2007. The singer, who at the time was already using drugs, went into a beauty salon and, secretly from those who worked there, shaved her head to zero, then went out into the parking lot and took an SUV to umbrella. The contingent cause of the outburst was the legal battle for the custody of the children, who the following year would be given to the ex-husband, but the discomfort was born from years and years of media and family pressures.

So in 2008 Britney Spears she was interned in one mental health facility, after she had locked herself in the bathroom with her two children so as not to let them go to their father. At that time, under pressure from lawyers and in the hope of regaining custody of the children, he entrusted the parent with the protection of his economic assets and of his life. The act, known as conservatorship, is generally a consequence of the recognition of the inability to understand and want. In fact, since the end of 2008, Britney Spears has had joint custody of the children, which since 2015 has become complete.

Since 2008 a long rehabilitation process has begun for the singer, which has seen her enter and leave several times the mental health and drug detoxification facilities. There conservatorship however, it quickly turned out to be the worst prison for Spears, who revealed in 2016 that his father had come to decide the color of his kitchen and who he could talk to on the phone. Thus began her battle to regain full control of her life.

In support of the singer was created the #FreeBritney movement, which requested the termination of the conservatorship with the renunciation of legal protection by the father. Artists and VIPs from all over the world participated in the campaign, including the Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni.

The latest updates on the life of Britney Spears

After 13 years, Britney Spears he was able to take back his life and have full possession of it, even in small things. A few months ago the court had rejected his latest request for remove the conservatorship, but it was the father himself who voluntarily gave up legal protection. A sudden, unexpected turnaround, which gave it back a flash of normality.

With a ruling, the Supreme Court of Los Angeles last November 12 decided to cancel the protection of the father and return to Britney Spears his freedom. The singer, who had revealed that she reluctantly performed pretending a happiness she did not feel, celebrated by thanking all her fans and those who fought for the #FreeBritney movement.

For the first time in years, he was able to have his ATM and access his current account. The end of a nightmare and a new beginning, which will also coincide with Britney Spears’ wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari. And who knows that the upcoming birthday and the newfound freedom can finally bring back that serenity that has been missing for too many years.