4600 hires expected by 2025

According to Exit Plan agreed with the Syndicate, are foreseen 4600 hires from Intesa Sanpaolo by 2025. All the useful information regarding these assumptions is presented below.

INTESA SAN PAOLO: HIRING BY 2025

As previously mentioned, an agreement was reached with the trade unions so as to be able to manage thevoluntary exit from 2,000 employees And hire 1,100 units.

Previously, following the acquisition of UBI Banca, an agreement was signed in September 2020. It was originally signed by the company with FABI, FIRST / CISL, FISAC / CGIL, UILCA and UNISIN. The new Expense Plan therefore integrates the new provisions made with the agreement made with the Syndicate.

Given that over 7,200 subscriptions had been reached in the original Exit Plan, Intesa San Paolo had decided to welcome them all. Subsequently, with an agreement signed in January 2021, there had been an increase of 1,000 new hires, thus reaching 3,500 by 2024.

With the final agreement, from the point of view of recruitments, one will take place generational relay which will allow you to hiring a new resource for an indefinite period after every two exits, for a total of 1000 more new employees. All this is expected by 2025. In addition, another 100 new hires are to be added, reaching a total of 4,600 hires by 2025.

AGREEMENT: WHAT IS PROVIDED FOR?

Specifically, the agreement that Intesa San Paolo has signed with the Syndicate provides for:

possibility of accessing the voluntary exit plan for all the people of the Italian companies of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, including executives;

if a number of applications for retirement or access to the Solidarity Fund exceeds 2,000, a single ranking will be drawn up for all personnel. The requirement taken into consideration will be the accrual of the right to a pension. In the ranking, priority will be given to the holders of the provisions pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 3 of Law 104/1992 for themselves and for disabled people with a percentage of disability of not less than 67%;

100 hires to supplement the 29 September 2020 agreement;

one hiring for every two voluntary exits, up to 1,000 hires, against the 2,000 new voluntary exits envisaged.

HOW TO APPLY

For those interested in current and future hires, they can visit the company’s website. Once you have read the open positions, you can apply by submitting your CV using the appropriate form.

