5 exercises to have legs as defined as Marion Cotillard’s

The Chanel parade during Haute Couture week in Paris has left us with the image of Marion Cotillard in leather shorts, revealing (once again) her slender and toned legs. The actress, who is part of the cast of celebrities image of the brand, she shows off her legs again after she surprised at the Cannes Film Festival with a strapless minidress and sequins. At 46 years old, the winner of an Oscar for Life in Pink can display a magnificent state of form that, you can copy if you follow a training routine constant.

To avoid having to resort to endless days of training in the gym, we suggest five exercises you can do anywhere with which you will achieve the goal of Marion Cotillard-style toned legs next fall. You just need to establish a habit of working for three days a week and block each of those days only 30 minutes in your schedule. Easier impossible.

five exercises to define legs

According to the fitness experts at B3B, “working the legs generates well-beingr physiological, helps increase bone mineral density, reduces the risk of injury, improves our body composition, as well as cardiovascular function.” Because at the base of our body we find the muscle groups that allow us to perform basic motor tasks in our day a day like bending over or walking.

If we want to achieve results, experts urge us to design a routine where we work with the weight of our body and with a dynamic repetitions (the more the better, it can be increased as we have more control over the exercises). Combining both aspects over 30 minutes with series where all the muscle groups of the lower body are involved, we will obtain results in a matter of weeks, provided that at least three workouts are included throughout the week.

To do this, the more complete exercises and what they recommend are:

squats. In this case, you can vary the type each week to make the training more dynamic. Start with the classics and, when you have mastered them, try sumo, frontal, goblet, Bulgarian… stride or lunge. The three variants are interesting: front, rear and side. As in the case of squats, you can start with the front ones and alternate for weeks or give the other variants so that your body does not settle in the same exercise. glute bridge. If you have an elastic band you can add it to the exercise to generate more resistance to the muscles. Just as you can look for variants of the exercise by raising one leg alternately. Get on and off a chair with one leg. Don’t underestimate the power of step-up because with it you work quadriceps, hamstrings, hip flexors, twins, gluteus maximus and abdomen. Dynamic plank with elastic band. Similar to the mountain climber exercise, you only need the elastic band to position it at the metatarsals (foot) and bring the knee forward from the plank position to the chest with controlled exercises.

