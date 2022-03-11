5 keys this Thursday in the markets By Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The European Central Bank (ECB) meets this Thursday, although interest rate movements are not expected. Christine Lagarde, president of the organization, will capture all the attention.

We will also know the IPC data in the United States.

Cryptocurrencies down this morning.

Oil falls from its highs.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. ECB meeting

At 13:45 Spanish time, the European Central Bank will announce its . No changes are planned, so all attention is focused on the subsequent Christine Lagarde, president of the organization, scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and what she has to say about the bank’s economic forecasts and monetary policy plans central.

2. Summit of EU leaders

This Thursday is scheduled for the European Union. Investors will be watching for statements on economic prospects in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war as well as plans to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas.

3. Crypto falls

The cryptocurrency sector loses positions again after yesterday’s increases on Wednesday. He is listed at $39,000 and he at $2,500.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Positive sign today in the main Asian indices. He is up 3.8%. The one from Hong Kong gains 1.3% and the one writes down 0.7%.

As for Wall Street, the market also ended in the green yesterday. The closings of the S&P 500 (2.5%), (3.5%) and (2.0%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the and the .

In the United States we will know the data for February.

