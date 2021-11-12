5 reasons to accept payments in Ethereum

There are several reasons why you or your business should accept payments in Ethereum. Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most important global cryptocurrencies along with Bitcoin. Meanwhile, Ether is already gaining ground among various companies, which is why we give you five reasons to accept Ethereum or at least consider it if you don’t want to risk being left behind.

1. Save on transaction costs

Money makes the world go round and this is the most important reason why your business should accept ETH. Yes, Ethereum actually allows you to keep more money in your pocket, as it drastically reduces the transaction fees you have to incur to deal with your customers. Whether it is a payment system such as PayPal or a normal bank; ETH will offer you more competitive transaction costs than conventional methods which in this case profit from being intermediaries.

2. Faster transactions with ethereum

The second reason in the list also indirectly refers to money. If time is money, then Ethereum will save you both, as ETH transactions are processed within minutes. There is no reason to wait for the money to arrive in your bank account at a snail’s pace.

3. Globalize your reach

Businesses have never been globalized to a greater extent than they are today. Failing to achieve this trend can benefit your competitors and harm your business. Cryptocurrencies like Ethereum allow you to purchase assets for your business from other countries without having to worry about currency exchange rates. Likewise, your customers from abroad will feel closer to your business if they don’t have to take into account the various conversion fees that come with using a wide range of currencies.

4. The additional payment option is always good

Speaking of customers, you can’t have too many, can you? Adding a payment option involving Ethereum will broaden the reach of your business and allow you to tap into the cryptocurrency enthusiast community and beyond. An additional payment option can hardly harm your business as it will benefit your business efforts by offering more flexibility to your customers.

5. Ethereum protects you from fraud

With Ethereum, fraud and scams will quickly become a thing of the past, as paying with it does not require the entry of personal or account data. With ETH, this process will become much more natural and customers will feel more confident once they have the opportunity to buy from you without unnecessary risk and enjoying the benefits of anonymity. Furthermore, your online business will never suffer chargeback fraud again, as it is impossible to cancel Ethereum transactions.

Additionally, Ethereum projects such as Monetha (MTH) and UTRUST (UTK) are working on reputation management systems that will record each fraud on an immutable ledger.

CoinGate’s ETH payment gateway

The most popular ethereum payment gateways

Making Ethereum as one of your payment options can be as simple as getting an ETH wallet address and making it visible on your site. However, this may not fully satisfy your business needs. You will be happy to learn that there are services that help you accept ETH payments and pay fiat directly into your bank account.

Here are some of the most popular Ethereum payment gateways that can help your business accept Ethereum payments.

CoinPayments

Coinbase Commerce

ethPay

Pay With Ether

Coingate

The Big Coin

Savvy.io

Some services also allow you to accept other altcoin payments, which could also be beneficial for your business.

