6 countries in Latin America and Spain are ‘failed’ for laundering money with cryptocurrencies

The United States, through the Department of State, presented a global evaluation of countries that, in its opinion, do not have rigorous laws and authorities that determinedly pursue money laundering through the use of bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies in 2021.

Among the countries that stand out on the list, there are six located in Latin America: Argentina, Colombia, El Salvador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela, while Spain stands out in Europe. Let’s see what the report says about them below.

Argentina

According to the document, the government of Argentina “does not prohibit or heavily regulate” digital assets or cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC).

Advertising

They point out that the existing regulations are mostly related to information and tax regimes. “In May 2021, the Central Bank of Argentina and the Securities Commission issued a joint statement warning about the risks of virtual currencies.”

The United States indicates that the Argentine population adopted cryptocurrencies early in order to evade taxes and more and more are getting involved in its use.

Colombia

The second nation in the region indicated by the United States was Colombia. In that country, according to the State Department, despite the fact that they have a “rigorous money laundering detection regime”, not all compliance systems anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism “are in line with risk-based best practices”.

In that sense, they say that criminal organizations use formal and informal financial schemes. Regarding this, the Colombian authorities confirmed to the United States that the Criminal groups are increasingly using crypto assets to send drug proceeds to Colombia, but Colombian institutions “have a limited understanding of virtual financial operations,” the document states.

Several countries in Latin America have failed to get the green light from the United States for their policies against money laundering with cryptocurrencies. Source: Joaquin Corbalan/stock.adobe.com

They add that although Colombia has extensive regulations, they have not been able to pass legislation regulating cryptocurrencies. However, they point out that the Central Bank of Colombia leads a virtual asset working group to assess the regulatory and supervisory needs of all affected industries.

The Savior

The Central American country has been one of the most criticized by the United States. This, after the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender through the Bitcoin Law on September 7, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

In the opinion of the US government, the law was enacted in a hurry and it was approved with “little analysis and limited time to develop regulations that would make it possible to foresee the possible commission of crimes in the sector. This includes regulations to comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing requirements.”

They consider that El Salvador has a emerging regulatory and supervisory framework for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, as well as for crypto asset service providers, so “some regulatory gaps remain.” They thus believe that the “poor” implementation of the Bitcoin Law could “increase the transnational criminal organization, money laundering and the financing of terrorism.”

“Financial institutions have the option to register as bitcoin exchangers, if they choose to offer these services they will continue to be subject to all anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regulations of traditional financial services.” International Narcotics Control Strategy 2022.

Mexico

The United States noted that in Mexico illicit actors launder billions of dollars of drug proceeds through the financial system annually.

Corruption, bulk cash smuggling, kidnapping, extortion, fuel theft, violations of intellectual property rights, fraud, human smuggling, human trafficking, and firearms trafficking serves as a source of additional laundered funds. through Mexico”, describes in the document.

They also highlighted that the Mexican authorities evaluate the risks of criminal exploitation of financial technology, including virtual currencies like bitcoin.

Peru

“Peru has experienced challenges in enforcing and implementing its strong anti-money laundering regime,” the text says.

In this sense, they indicate that part of the illicit funds existing in Peru move through cryptocurrencies, as well as money transfer agencies, real estate, exchange houses, credit unions and car sales.

The United States indicates that financial technology related to crypto assets is growing in the Andean country. According to the text, the Financial Intelligence Unit of Peru published a risk analysis of cryptocurrencies and bitcoin in 2021.

Venezuela

The approach to Venezuela was one of the most rigorous and forceful presented by the United States in its 2021 report.

The State Department indicated that Venezuela was characterized by “rampant illicit financial activity and endemic public corruption,” which worsened last year. He directly pointed out to President Nicolás Maduro and his entourage of depending on various illicit activities such as: money laundering, drug trafficking, illegal mining, fraud, evasion of sanctions and public corruption.

They consider that in Venezuela there is a “lack of action” against corruption and that creates a jurisdiction plagued by “money laundering and widespread financial crimes.”

Venezuela was one of the countries most criticized by the United States for allowing money laundering, illegal mining and corruption from the government. Source: Vitoria Holdings LLC/stock.adobe.com

They ensure that the money laundering spreads throughout the Venezuelan territory including through government exchange platforms, the oil industry, illegal mining, and government contracts; and to a lesser extent, through commercial banks, gambling, real estate, agriculture, ranching, and securities.

Spain

Across the pond, on the European continent, Spain also appears on the United States list.

The US government document acknowledges that Spain “proactively identifies, assesses and understands its vulnerabilities in terms of money laundering, and works to mitigate the risks.” Although it remains important territory for organized crime groups based in Africa, Latin America and the former Soviet Union, they add.

The report highlights that cryptocurrencies are increasingly used by criminals to launder their operations. The illicit profits are also invested mainly in real estate in the coastal areas of southern and eastern Spain, although they also put the money in other sectors, including services, communications, cars, works of art and the financial sector.

“Spain can do more to encourage non-governmental organizations to use regulated financial channels,” says the US report.

Illegal activities are carried out more with fiat than with bitcoin

Although public opinion has established the belief that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are more used for money laundering, a study by the blockchain analysis firm, Chainalysis, published in January and reviewed by CriptoNoticias, debunks that theory. .

According to the report, more than USD 33,000 million in cryptocurrencies have been laundered since 2017, a small figure compared to generalized data on fiat money laundering.

According to UN figures, between $800 billion and $2 trillion are laundered annually with fiat money, such as dollars or euros. This represents about 5% of global GDP, says Chainalysis.

The agency also estimated that money laundering represented barely 0.05% of all transaction volume made with cryptocurrencies during the year 2021.