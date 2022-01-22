$ 600 billion of market value in smoke

The Bitcoin it fell to a six-month low on January 22, prolonging a sharp decline in the previous session.

The cryptocurrency market it was overwhelmed by a powerful shift of investors out of speculative assets.

Others too digital coins have been subjected to severe selling pressure, with an index FT Wilshire of the top five token excluding Bitcoin, down 30% in the first month of 2022.

The cryptocurrency route comes as investors dumped stock of tech companies based on the expectations that the Federal Reserve US will move to curb the broad monetary policy of the pandemic to fight inflation.

Bitcoin Swooping: How Much Did It Lose?

Bitcoin extended its decline on Saturday and lost beyond 50% from its record in November, adding further momentum to the cryptocurrency crash.

The decline of the virtual currency queen from its peak has wiped out further $ 600 billion in market value and over $ 1 trillion was lost from the aggregate cryptocurrency market.

While there have been much higher percentage withdrawals for both Bitcoin and the aggregate market, this marks the second largest decline in dollar terms for both, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Bitcoin fell to $ 34,042.78 on Saturday, a decline of 7.2%, before reducing most of these losses. Also other digital assets they slipped, with Ethereum down 12%. Solana and Cardano have lost at least the 17% each, according to Coinbase.

With the Federal Reserve’s intentions to curb inflation by shaking both cryptocurrencies and stocks, a dominant theme has emerged in the digital asset space: digital currencies have moved in the same way as stocks and many others. risk assets.

The Russia effect on virtual currencies

The strong sell-off of digital assets also arrived the day after the Russian central bank announced a draft of proposals that aim to ban all trading and the cryptocurrency mining.

The proposed regulations would also block investments in digital currencies by banks and ban any cryptocurrency exchanges with traditional currencies in Russia, one of the world’s largest mining centers.

The one in Moscow, in fact, is only the latest in a series of announcements on cryptocurrencies by regulators around the world, primarily focused on protecting retail investors.

Bloomberg News reported that the administration Biden is preparing to release an initial government-wide strategy for digital assets and will ask federal agencies to evaluate the risks and opportunities representing.