If you are looking for a way to relax and forget everyday stress and tension, here are some calming techniques you can easily implement anytime, anywhere.

The stress and anxiety they are common experiences for many people. In fact, millions of adults around the world say they experience feelings of stress and tension every day.

From the smallest daily challenges to the major crises we may face, stress is part of life.

Work, family problems, health problems, and financial obligations are just some of the things that commonly contribute to increased stress levels.

Additionally, factors such as genetics, level of social support, and personality type influence a person’s vulnerability to stress; which means that some people are more likely to become stressed than others.

It is true that we cannot always control the circumstances or factors that cause us stress, but it is equally true that we can control how we react to them.

When stress becomes overwhelming, or is a chronic problem, it can put a strain on your well-being. This is why it is important have effective anti-stress that can calm the mind and body.

There are indeed some simple practices that can help control stress. Here they are.

8 daily actions that will help you say goodbye to stress

1. Exercise

If you are feeling stressed, doing some exercise can help.

A study of 185 college students found that aerobic exercise, done at least 2 days a week, significantly reduced general and perceived stress due to uncertainty.

Many other studies have shown that engaging in physical activity helps reduce stress levels and improve mood; conversely, sedentary behavior can lead to increased stress, bad mood and sleep disturbances.

2. Listen to some music

If you feel overwhelmed by a stressful situation or time, try taking a break and ad listen to music, even better if relaxing music.

Listening to music has a positive effect on the brain and body, it can lower blood pressure and reduce cortisola stress-related hormone.

3. Release muscle tension

When we live in a particularly stressful period, our muscles will all be tense and always under pressure. For this reason, to say goodbye to stress it is important to release muscle tension.

How to do? Following the practice of progressive muscle relaxationwhich involves relaxing all the muscles in the body, group by group.

Practice then a tighten and relax each muscle groupstarting from the forehead and working down to the toes.

Whenever you practice these exercises you should experience a feeling of relaxation that pervades your body.

4. Snack on dried fruit

Cashews, almonds and walnuts are excellent sources of magnesiumwhich experts say can help our bodies relax a little.

According to some studies, most adults don’t get enough magnesium, and this is it particularly deficient in people suffering from stress and anxiety.

Not only: eating a healthy diet can help fight long-term stress. Foods such as nuts, but also eggs, avocados, bananas, spinach, and dark chocolate support mood regulation and energy balance.

5. Go for a walk (even better if in the middle of nature)

Taking a break and going out for a walk is a great stress reliever.

Going for a walk allows you to enjoy a change of scenerywhich can lead to a different mood (in addition to the benefits that exercise has).

Better still if this walk is in the middle of nature: spending time outdoors can help reduce stress.

Studies show that spending time in green spaces such as gardens, parks or even woods and being surrounded by nature are healthy ways to manage stress.

6. Focus on your breathing

By forcing yourself to breathe correctly (as you normally do in relaxing moments) you induce your body to release calming neurohormones, causing a biological change in the way you feel.

Experts then advise to count your breaths when you are experiencing a stressful situation. Inhale and feel the abdomen expand; proceed as slowly as possible, counting 1-2-3. Then exhale, always counted 1-2-3. Do this for a few minutes, it will help you relax.

7. Reduce the time you spend in front of the screen

Smartphones, computers and tablets are an inevitable part of many people’s daily lives. Although these devices are often needed, using them too often can increase stress levels.

Numerous studies have linked excessive smartphone use and the “iPhone addiction” with high levels of stress and mental health disorders.

So try to limit the consumption of technologyand especially avoid spending too much time in front of a screen before going to sleep.

8. Try aromatherapy

Aromatherapy has been shown to have real benefits for relieving stress: helps you feel energized, more relaxed and more present in the moment.

Various researches even suggest that some perfumes can alter brain wave activity and decrease stress hormones in the body.

So, if you’re into candles, diffusers, or body products, consider incorporating some aromatherapy into your day to say goodbye to stress.