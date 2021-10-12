90s bicolor hair is back in fashion

The hair trend of the moment takes inspiration from the 90s: it is the skunk hair, or two-tone hair. Whether it is a contrast between blond and dark brown or between two bright colors it does not matter, the only rule is that the coloring and above all the bleaching are performed in a workmanlike manner to create a precise look and not to ruin the hair.

The two-tone look of Jean Paul Mynè

Since a few months ago Emma Stone appeared with two-tone hair playing the new Cruella De Mon in the film Cruella there skunk hair trend depopulated on social networks. Two-tone hair has become a real hit even among the stars. After the underlayer hair trend, where the pop and lively color was hidden in the underlying part of the hair, for autumn 2021 the hair trend becomes more daring by combining the light and bright tones of blond with the darker and deeper ones of brown.

Two-tone hair trend: skunk hair

If you haven’t tried them this summer for fear of ruining them with the sun and salt, autumn is the ideal time to change your look with a two-tone tint. The trend is called skunk hair because the color contrast recalls the coat of the skunk, in English skunk in fact. It is useless to deny the recall of the 90s, when Geri Halliwell Spice Girls and Gwen Stefani wore two-toned hair. Gwen Stefani she wasted no time and went back to the two-tone look, just like other stars like Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish. To recreate the trend it is necessary to bleach a portion of the hair to obtain a contrast effect with the remaining part of the hair. For example, you can create a geometric subdivision: those with a central parting, for example, will be able to color the two sides with two different tones. There are those who prefer to create contrast by lightening the front locks that frame the face, recreating an effect reminiscent of money piece highlights. Browse the gallery and discover all the looks to copy!

Between the most popular contrasts are the light-dark one, with one part of dark brown or black hair and the other platinum blonde, but you can also play with colors by creating more lively contrasts, such as black with green or blonde with fuchsia. There are no precise rules other than that of make two colors protagonists. In this case, the trend does not depend so much on the shape and features of the face, as much as on the personality: it is in fact a rather showy and eccentric trend. The advice is to contact an expert hair colorist to create precise and flawless subdivisions and not to ruin the hair with bleaching. Discover all the looks to copy in the gallery!