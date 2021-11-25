a documentary tells their truths

He says, she says. In this case, a bet from the point of view of Johnny Depp. Another view from the side of Amber HeardBecause the confusion that reigns over what used to be one of Hollywood’s front-page love stories is huge. How did you end up from kissing on the red carpet to courtrooms in Europe and the United States? The documentary commissioned by the television giant Discovery tries to answer this question.

Johnny vs Amber, the documentary goes on tv

Johnny vs Amber tells the story of the breakup of the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Trying to understand how it turned into a court case that increasingly resembles a (low-key) show. As he explains Variety, the documentary is produced in double bill. That is, each of the two episodes is produced independently, telling the story from the perspectives of the two stars.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: who is right?

The documentary contains interviews with some of the lawyers involved on both sides and testimonies from people close to the former couple. Also check out several video and audio recordings shot by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. There is no release date yet, but the network says it will be shortly.

“The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to divide public opinion enormously,” explains Discovery’s vice president. “We decided to make a documentary so that the viewer can go beyond the titles, understand who they are and decide who to believe in this complex human story. We think it is a compelling and contemporary story about truth and lies ».

A long and turbulent love story

The year it all began is 2011. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are shooting The Rum Diary. He is still officially linked to Vanessa Paradis. The time to finish filming that the rumors already give the film for a convict. And it really is. So much so that the announcement of the wedding, made in 2014, precedes the ceremony, celebrated on February 3, 2015, at his home. It seemed like a fairy tale. It has become a nightmare. A little over a year later, in fact, they let it be known that it’s over. She is filing for divorce for the violence she suffered when her husband was drunk. The divorce was signed on January 13, 2017. The $ 7 million in compensation, Amber Heard says she wants to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. Did he really do it? We will find out in the next process.

