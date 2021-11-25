News

a documentary tells their truths

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read

He says, she says. In this case, a bet from the point of view of Johnny Depp. Another view from the side of Amber HeardBecause the confusion that reigns over what used to be one of Hollywood’s front-page love stories is huge. How did you end up from kissing on the red carpet to courtrooms in Europe and the United States? The documentary commissioned by the television giant Discovery tries to answer this question.

A documentary to hear both versions. And, perhaps, to try to put some order in the turbulent history between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. How did it come from smiles to courtrooms? Johnny vs Amber explains it to us. Photo Ansa

Johnny vs Amber, the documentary goes on tv

Johnny vs Amber tells the story of the breakup of the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Trying to understand how it turned into a court case that increasingly resembles a (low-key) show. As he explains Variety, the documentary is produced in double bill. That is, each of the two episodes is produced independently, telling the story from the perspectives of the two stars.

READ ALL THE NEWS ABOUT AMBER HERE

Amber Heard

Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: who is right?

The documentary contains interviews with some of the lawyers involved on both sides and testimonies from people close to the former couple. Also check out several video and audio recordings shot by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. There is no release date yet, but the network says it will be shortly.

“The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to divide public opinion enormously,” explains Discovery’s vice president. “We decided to make a documentary so that the viewer can go beyond the titles, understand who they are and decide who to believe in this complex human story. We think it is a compelling and contemporary story about truth and lies ».

Once upon a time Johnny Depp ... Ten years ago he was the highest paid actor in Hollywood, today he accuses the system of wanting to boycott him and his films ... ANSA photo

Johnny Depp

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT JOHNNY

A long and turbulent love story

The year it all began is 2011. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are shooting The Rum Diary. He is still officially linked to Vanessa Paradis. The time to finish filming that the rumors already give the film for a convict. And it really is. So much so that the announcement of the wedding, made in 2014, precedes the ceremony, celebrated on February 3, 2015, at his home. It seemed like a fairy tale. It has become a nightmare. A little over a year later, in fact, they let it be known that it’s over. She is filing for divorce for the violence she suffered when her husband was drunk. The divorce was signed on January 13, 2017. The $ 7 million in compensation, Amber Heard says she wants to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. Did he really do it? We will find out in the next process.

SEE HERE PHOTOS OF WHAT REMAINS OF AMBER AND JOHNNY’S LOVE

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

here are the products of the Ariana Grande collection

2 weeks ago

“The value of the gift”, a success for the Avis Valmadrera initiative aimed at young people

August 29, 2021

Emmy Awards 2021, all winners from The Crown to Kate Winslet and Ted Lasso

September 20, 2021

Anna Kendrick in the TV series Love Life

September 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button