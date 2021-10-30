A memory of Sean Connery on the anniversary of his death

A year ago the great Scottish actor died, interpreter seven times of Agent 007 and of films such as “Marnie” by Alfred Hitchcock, “Murder on the Orient Express” by Sidney Lumet, “The Name of the Rose” by Jean-Jacques Annaud , “The Untouchables” by Brian De Palma, “Mato Grosso” by John McTiernan, “Discovering Forrester” by Gus Van Sant and many others.

Born in Edinburgh in August 1930, he made his film debut in a small part (in which he was not even credited) in The weapons of the king (1954) by Herbert Wilcox, with Errol Flynn.

After some secondary roles – The bandit of Epirus (1957) by Terence Young, Gangsters club (1957) by Montgomery Tully, The great gray door (1957) by Gerald Thomas, The pilots of hell (1958) by Cy Endfield, in which he stars with Stanley Baker and Patrick McGoohan, Titanic, latitude 41 North (1958) by Roy Ward Baker, the Disney Darby O’Gill and the king of the goblins (1959) by Robert Stevenson (the future director of Disney classics such as Mary Poppins, FBI – Operation Cat, The ghost of the pirate Blackbeard, A crazy beetle, Brass knobs and broomsticks), Terror runs on the river (1959) by John Guillermin, with Gordon Scott and Anthony Quayle, and the famous The longest day (1962) by Ken Annakin and Andrew Marton -, and some appearances in theater and on television, gets his first starring role in Scotland Yard homicide section (1961) by John Lemont.

He establishes himself as a James Bond agent in six films: Agent 007 – License to Kill (1962) by Terence Young, with Ursula Andress, Agent 007 – From Russia with love (1963) by T. Young and in which she plays with the great Austrian theater actress Lotte Lenya (widow of Kurt Weill and ex Jennie de The threepenny opera – 1929 – by Bertolt Brecht), Agent 007 – Goldfinger mission (1964) by Guy Hamilton, with Honor Blackman and Gert Fröbe, Agent 007 – Thunderball (Operation Thunder) (1965) by T. Young, with Adolfo Celi, Agent 007 – You only live twice (1967) by Lewis Gilbert, Agent 007 – A cascade of diamonds (1971) by G. Hamilton.

All films that, albeit interspersed with high-level films – Marnie (1964) by Alfred Hitchcock, with Tippi Hedren and Diane Baker, The Straw Woman (1964) by Basil Dearden, with Gina Lollobrigida, The hill of dishonor (1965) by Sidney Lumet, with Michael Redgrave, the comedy A splendid rogue (1966) by Irvin Kershner, the western A man named Shalako (1968) by Edward Dmytryk, with Brigitte Bardot, The red curtain (1969) by Mikheil Kalatozishvili, with Claudia Cardinale -, make him the James Bond par excellence.

In the seventies he plays excellent films such as The conspirators (1970) by Martin Ritt, in which he stars with Richard Harris – in a superlative “skill contest” in which trying to establish a “winner” would be an arduous undertaking -, Record robbery in New York (1971) by Sidney Lumet, starring Martin Balsam and a young Christopher Walken (making his film debut), the disturbing Reflections in a dark mirror (1973), also directed by S. Lumet and considered as one of the best performances of his entire career (unfortunately it is also among the least known to the general public), Zardoz (1973) by John Boorman, a film of which his look (completely bald and with a mustache) remains memorable, Murder on the Orient Express (1974) by S. Lumet, based on the book of the same name (1934) by Agatha Christie and interpreted by Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Vanessa Redgrave, Martin Balsam, Ingrid Bergman, Jacqueline Bisset, Colin Blakely, Jean-Pierre Cassel, George Coulouris, John Gielgud, Rachel Roberts, Richard Widmark and Michael York, Ramsom, state of emergency for a kidnapping (1974) by Nils Tahivik, with Ian McShane, The man who he wanted to be king (1975) by John Huston, with Michael Caine and Christopher Plummer, The wind and the lion (1975) by John Milius, with Candice Bergen and Brian Keith, Robin and Marian (1976) by Richard Lester, with Audrey Hepburn, Richard Harris, Robert Shaw and Nicol Williamson, The next man (1976) by Richard C. Sarafian, with Cornelia Sharpe, That last bridge (1977) by Richard Attenborough, Cuba (1979) by R. Lester, with Brooke Adams, 1855 – The first major train robbery (1979) by Michael Crichton, with Donald Sutherland, and the modest Meteor (1979) by Ronald Neame.

In the Eighties, the third phase of his career still begins with James Bond (the “off series” Agent 007 – Never say never – 1983 – by Irvin Kershner, remake of the aforementioned Agent 007 – Thunderball (Operation thunder), but such films Five days, one summer (1982) by Fred Zinnemann, Highlander – The Last Immortal (1984) by Russell Mulcahy e The name of the Pink (1986) by Jean-Jacques Annaud, based on the book of the same name (Premio Strega 1981) by Umberto Eco, and in which he acts with F. Murray Abraham, mark a further rise that will culminate with The Untouchables (1987) by Brian De Palma, with Kevin Costner, Andy Garcia and Robert De Niro, and with whom he won a well-deserved Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, The garrison – Crime scene (1988) by Peter Hyams, Indiana Jones and the last crusade (1989) by Steven Spielberg, with Harrison Ford, e This is a family business (1989) by S. Lumet, with Dustin Hoffman.

The success continued in the nineties with very different roles, further confirmation and demonstration of its great versatility. We remember Hunt for Red October (1990) by John McTiernan, based on the book of the same name by Tom Clancy, The Russia house (1990) by Fred Schepisi, Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves (1991) by Kevin Reynolds, in which he again stars with Kevin Costner as King Richard the Lionheart, Mato Grosso (1992) by J. McTiernan, with Lorraine Bracco, Rising Sun (1993) by Philip Kaufman, in which he plays an elegant cop, the dramatic The just cause (1994) by Arne Glimcher, In search of the sorcerer (1994) by Bruce Beresford, The first Knight (1995) by Jerry Zucker, with Julia Ormond, Richard Gere and Ben Cross, and in which he plays King Arthur of Camelot, The Rock (1996) by Michael Bay, Jokes of the heart (1998) by Willard Carrol, with Gena Rowlands, The Avengers – Special Agents (1998) by Jeremiah S. Chechik, Entrapment (1998) by Jon Amiel, with a young Catherine Zeta-Jones (fresh from the success of The mask of Zorro by Martin Campbell).

In 2000 his last great performance: that of the misanthropic writer in Discovering Forrester by Gus Van Sant, in which he again acts with F. Murray Abraham.

Among other films we remember Zero atmosphere (1981) by Peter Hyams, The bandits of time (1981) by Terry Gilliam, Deadly goal (1982) by Richard Brooks, Sword of the Valiant – The Legend of Sir Gawain and The Green Knight (1984) by Stephen Weeks, Highlander II – The Return (1991) by Russell Mulcahy.

After the modest The legend of the extraordinary men (2003) by Stephen Norrington and some unsuccessful projects, in 2005 Sean Connery officially announced his decision to leave the cinema and retire to private life. Three years later he will refuse to return to acting to re-interpret the role of Indiana Jones’ father in the fourth film of the saga (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull by Steven Spielberg).

In 2012 he will return to the cinema (only temporarily) to give his voice to the protagonist of the Scottish animated film Sir Billi – distributed in the United States under the title Guardians of the Highlands – by Sascha Hartmann, of which he is executive producer.

Also active on television – especially at the beginning of his career – he appeared in various TV films – The Condemned (1956) by Patrick Alexander, Blood Money (1957) by Ralph Nelson, Anna Christie (1957), Women in Love (1958) by Julian Aymes and Joan Kemp-Welch, Without the Grail (1960), Macbeth (1961) by Paul Almond, Anna Karenina (1961) by Rudolph Cartier, Adventure Story (1961) by Basil Dearden, Male of the Species (1969) by Charles Jarrott – and in some episodes of series and miniseries – Dixon of Dock Green (1956), Sailor of Fortune (1956), The Jack Benny Program (1957), BBC Sunday Night Theater (1957), ITV Television Playhouse (1957), Armchair Theater (1958), Disneyland (1959), ITV Play of the Week (1959-60), An Age of Kings (1960), ITV Saturday Night Theater (1969), Freedom: A History of Us (2003).

At the theater he starred in Sixty Glorious Years (1954) by Robert Nesbitt, South Pacific (1954) by Joshua Logan, Witness for the Prosecution (1955) by Robert Henderson, based on a short story by Agatha Christie and which two years later will be brought to the cinema with the famous Witness for the prosecution (1957) by Billy Wilder, Point of Departure (1955) by Frederick Farley, The Good Sailor (1956) by Frith Banbury, The Baccae (1959) by Minos Volanakis, The Sea Shell (1959) by Henry Kaplan, Anna Christie (1960) by Douglas Seale, Naked (1960) by M. Volanakis, Judith (1962) by Christopher Fry.