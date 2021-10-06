A monstrous exchange from January 14 on Prime Video

As we know, Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange will skip the theatrical release and will arrive directly on Amazon Prime Video (a $ 100 million deal). We now also know that the debut on the platform is scheduled for January 14th.

The announcement

The plot

Drac and his friends are back, like you’ve never seen them before! In this new adventure, Drac must face the most terrifying feat ever. A mysterious Van Helsing artifact goes out of control, Drac and his group are transformed into humans as Johnny takes on the form of a monster. Drac, stripped of his powers, and Johnny, happy with his new monster life, team up to find a solution before it’s too late. With the help of Mavis and the hilarious group of ‘humans’ led by Drac, the goal is to get everyone back to their original appearance before the transformation becomes permanent.

The new film is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. The two took the place of the brilliant Russian animator Genndy Tartakovsky, who directed the previous chapters and will in any case be involved as a producer and screenwriter.

A big success

The first three chapters of the animated saga have grossed more than one billion and three hundred million dollars worldwide. The last episode, Hotel Transylvania 3: a monstrous vacation, for example, has earned 528.

We can’t wait, therefore, to see the new adventures of Count Dracula (Brian Hull, which has taken the place of Adam Sandler), his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) and of the human son-in-law Jonathan (Andy Samberg).