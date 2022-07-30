A person in Illinois won the USD 1.28 billion Mega Millions, the American lottery jackpot

Gordon Midvale fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Someone beat the odds and won the US Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.28 billion. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the drawing on Friday night, which was purchased by someone in Illinois.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

A digital billboard advertising the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is displayed in New York City, United States, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The amount of money accumulated was the third largest in the history of lotteries in the country and the largest in almost four years.

The prize was so high because, in the last 29 consecutive drawings held since April 15, none of the tickets sold had all six winning numbers. The last winner was a player in Tennessee.

The odds of winning the jackpot were one in 302.5 million.

The prize of 1,280 million dollars is for the winners who choose the option to receive it in 30 annual payments over 29 years, but almost all opt for the option of a single cash payment, which for this draw had an estimated amount of 747.2 million.

From the lottery site it was also reported that 20 people in different states matched five numbers except the Mega Ball and they will take away USD 1 million each. While six matched five numbers plus the Megaplier.

State lotteries use lottery revenue to boost education, tourism, and transportation

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands, and is coordinated by state lotteries.

Across the country, state lottery systems use lottery revenue to power education, tourism, transportation, and much more. With the huge Mega Millions jackpot, state officials are hoping that the increased national interest in hitting the jackpot will translate into more funds for their own causes.

After the new winner of the Mega Million, the jackpot is now USD 20 million. The amount of money is increasing as more people continue to buy tickets.

