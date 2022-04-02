Connect with the special broadcast of Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ, who this Saturday will be revealing a list of the special a trip back in time for the Oscar Awards.

Follow the special on W Radio below, as well as the full track listing.

First hour

No time to die – Billie Elish (2022)

(i´m gonna) love me again – Elton John, Taron Egerton (2018)

Shallow – Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper (2018)

City of Stars – Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone (2016)

Writing´s on the wall – Sam Smith (2015)

Glory – Common, John Legend (2014)

Let It Go – Demi Lovato (2013)

Skyfall – Adele (2012)

We Belong Together – Randy Newman (2010)

Jai ho – A. R. Rahman (2008)

Across the River – Jorge Drexler (2004)

Into the west – Annie Lennox (2003)

You’ll be in my heart – Phil Collins (1999)

My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion (1997)

You Must Love Me – Madonna (1996)

Can you feel the love tonight – Elton John (1994)

Second hour

Streets of Philadelphia – Bruce Springsteen (1993)

Sooner or later – Madonna (1990)

Let the river run – Carly Simon, Conspirare (1989)

Take my breath away – Berlin (1986)

Say you, say me – Lionel Richie (1985)

I Just Called to Say I Love You – Stevie Wonder (1984)

Flashdance…..what a feeling – Irene Cara (1983)

Up Where We Belong – Joe Cocker, Jennifer Warnes (1982)

Arthur’s Theme – Christopher Cross (1981)

Fame – Irene Cara (1980)

It Goes Like It Goes – Jennifer Warnes (1979)

Last dance – Donna Summer (1978)

You light up my life – Debby Boone (1977)

Evergreen (Love Theme) – Barbra Streisand (1976)

I’m easy – Keith Carradiane (1975)

We May Never Love Like This Again – Maureen McGovern (1974)

The Way We Were – Barbra Streisand (1973)

The Morning After – Maureen McGovern (1972)

Theme from Shaft – Isaac Hayes (1971)

Third hour

Raindrops keep falling on my head – BJ Thomas (1969)

Windmills of your mind – Noel Harrison (1968)

Born Free – Matt Monro (1966)

The shadow of your smile – Tony Bennett (1965)

Moon River – Henry Mancini (1961)

High Hopes – Frank Sinatra (1959)

What will be will be – Doris Day (1965)

Love is a many splendored thing – The Four Aces (1955)

Three coins in the fountain – Frank Sinatra (1954)

Mona Lisa – Nat King Cole (1950)

Swinging on a star – Bing Crosby (1944)

You’ll Never Know – Alice Faye (1943)

White Christmas – Bing Crosby (1942)

Over the rainbow – Judy Garland (1939)

Sweet leilani – Bing Crosby

The Continental – Ginger Rogers