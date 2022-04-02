a trip back in time for the Oscar Awards
Connect with the special broadcast of Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ, who this Saturday will be revealing a list of the special a trip back in time for the Oscar Awards.
Follow the special on W Radio below, as well as the full track listing.
First hour
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (04/02/2022 – Section from 10:00 to 11:00)

No time to die – Billie Elish (2022)
(i´m gonna) love me again – Elton John, Taron Egerton (2018)
Shallow – Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper (2018)
City of Stars – Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone (2016)
Writing´s on the wall – Sam Smith (2015)
Glory – Common, John Legend (2014)
Let It Go – Demi Lovato (2013)
Skyfall – Adele (2012)
We Belong Together – Randy Newman (2010)
Jai ho – A. R. Rahman (2008)
Across the River – Jorge Drexler (2004)
Into the west – Annie Lennox (2003)
You’ll be in my heart – Phil Collins (1999)
My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion (1997)
You Must Love Me – Madonna (1996)
Can you feel the love tonight – Elton John (1994)
Second hour
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (04/02/2022 – Section from 11:00 to 12:00)

Streets of Philadelphia – Bruce Springsteen (1993)
Sooner or later – Madonna (1990)
Let the river run – Carly Simon, Conspirare (1989)
Take my breath away – Berlin (1986)
Say you, say me – Lionel Richie (1985)
I Just Called to Say I Love You – Stevie Wonder (1984)
Flashdance…..what a feeling – Irene Cara (1983)
Up Where We Belong – Joe Cocker, Jennifer Warnes (1982)
Arthur’s Theme – Christopher Cross (1981)
Fame – Irene Cara (1980)
It Goes Like It Goes – Jennifer Warnes (1979)
Last dance – Donna Summer (1978)
You light up my life – Debby Boone (1977)
Evergreen (Love Theme) – Barbra Streisand (1976)
I’m easy – Keith Carradiane (1975)
We May Never Love Like This Again – Maureen McGovern (1974)
The Way We Were – Barbra Streisand (1973)
The Morning After – Maureen McGovern (1972)
Theme from Shaft – Isaac Hayes (1971)
Third hour
Raindrops keep falling on my head – BJ Thomas (1969)
Windmills of your mind – Noel Harrison (1968)
Born Free – Matt Monro (1966)
The shadow of your smile – Tony Bennett (1965)
Moon River – Henry Mancini (1961)
High Hopes – Frank Sinatra (1959)
What will be will be – Doris Day (1965)
Love is a many splendored thing – The Four Aces (1955)
Three coins in the fountain – Frank Sinatra (1954)
Mona Lisa – Nat King Cole (1950)
Swinging on a star – Bing Crosby (1944)
You’ll Never Know – Alice Faye (1943)
White Christmas – Bing Crosby (1942)
Over the rainbow – Judy Garland (1939)
Sweet leilani – Bing Crosby
The Continental – Ginger Rogers