Actress Carmen Maura, Honorary Platinum Award 2022









Carmen Maura will be recognized for her extensive career in Ibero-American audiovisual with the Platinum Honor Award of the IX Edition of the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking industry awards, which will be held on May 1 in Madrid. The actress will receive her recognition for her more than fifty years dedicated to acting in films, series and plays around the world.

Maura is one of the great acting institutions, as confirmed by her collaborations with directors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Álex de la Iglesia, Mario Camus, Carlos Saura, Fernando Trueba, José Luis Borau, Ricardo Larraín, André Techiné, Francis Ford Coppola, Pilar Miró or Fernando Colomo.

The actress is one of the most prominent on the Ibero-American scene, something that reflects the extensive list of awards she holds: the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival, four Goya awards, two Felix awards from the European Film Academy, the Shell of Silver from the San Sebastian Festival, the César Award, the Donostia Award from the San Sebastian Festival, the Honorary Award from the European Film Academy…

With this award, Maura picks up Diego Luna’s baton, recognized with the Platinum of Honor in the VIII Edition of the awards, after in previous editions the award was granted to such outstanding figures from the Ibero-American world as Raphael (2019), Adriana Barraza (2018), Edward James Olmos (2017) , Ricardo Darín (2016), Antonio Banderas (2015) and Sonia Braga (2014). A recognition that the Spanish actress will receive on May 1 in Madrid, the date on which the Platino Awards will celebrate the great Ibero-American audiovisual festival.

Carmen Maura was born in 1945 in Madrid, and after graduating in French Literature and studying Philosophy and Literature at the National Superior School of Fine Arts in Paris, she began acting at the Teatro Español Universitario to turn to acting at the end of the 1950s. seventies, with his first roles in film and television: he participated in productions such as ‘Novela’, ‘Las doce caras de Eva’, ‘Estudio 1’ or ‘Los libro’, as well as cinematographic works such as the short film ‘El Espíritu de Juan Tamariz’ or ‘A chaste Spanish man’ by Jaime de Armiñán. In her early years, the interpreter would work alongside great names of the time in Spain, such as Antonio Mercero (‘Don Juan’), Manuel Mur Oti (‘La chained’), Pilar Miró (‘Lapetition’), Fernando Colomo (‘Tigres de papel’) or Carlos Saura (‘Blindfolded eyes’).

It would be, first, with ‘Fuck…fuck…fuck me Tim!’ and later with ‘Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls of the bunch’ when Carmen Maura’s name would be linked to that of Pedro Almodóvar, a director with whom she regularly collaborated at the time, becoming the first “Almodóvar girl”, starring in several of her following movies.

In the midst of Movida Madrileña, Maura continued to work with Colomo on ‘What is a girl like you doing in a place like this’ or ‘La mano negra’, and, especially, together with Almodóvar on ‘Entre tinieblas’, ‘What have I done me to deserve this!’, ‘Matador’ or ‘The Law of Desire’, some of the most relevant films of the time.

He would also collaborate with Carlos Saura in ‘Los ojos vendados’, with Miguel Picazo in ‘Extramuros’, with Fernando Trueba in ‘Sal gorda’ and ‘Sé infiel y no mires con qué’ or with José Luis Borau starring in ‘Tata Mía’. Maura was the protagonist of ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’, a film that would earn Pedro Almodóvar his first Oscar nomination and with which the actress won the Goya Award and the Felix Award at the European Film Awards.

The decade of the nineties was the definitive consecration for the actress in Spain, Europe and Latin America, starring in films such as ‘Ay, Carmela!’, by Carlos Saura, a great success at the time that would earn her two Goya and Felix awards, ‘La Reina anonymous’, by Gonzalo Suárez, ‘Shadows in a battle’ by Mario Camus or ‘How to be unhappy and enjoy it’ by Enrique Urbizu.

The Madrid interpreter began to participate in European films such as ‘Joy is in the field’, with which she would get a nomination for the César Awards for best supporting actress, or ‘Alice and Martin’ by André Téchine, where she shared a cast with Juliette Binight. She also made her first forays into Ibero-American cinema with the Mexican ‘El cometa’, where she was Diego Luna’s co-star, or the Chilean film ‘El enthusiasm’.

In 2000, Maura would star in ‘La Comunidad’, a celebrated production by Álex de la Iglesia that would earn her her third Goya award and the Silver Shell at the San Sebastián Festival, in which she shared a cast with Emilio Gutiérrez Caba or Terele Pávez. With the new millennium, he actively participated in international productions such as the Italian ‘Ángeles de negro’, the French ‘Silencio pactado’, in which he worked alongside Gérard Depardieu, the Argentine ‘El sueño de Valentín’, the Mexican ‘Al otro Side’, the Israeli ‘Free Zone’ with a young Natalie Portman or the American ‘Tetro’, by Francis Ford Coppola.

It would be in 2006 when, after almost two decades, he would work again with Pedro Almodóvar in ‘Volver’, sharing a cast with Penélope Cruz, Chus Lampreave, Lola Dueñas or Blanca Portillo. The reunion of the actress and the director would earn the director from La Mancha the Oscar Award, while her female cast, including Maura, would win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival, also winning the fourth Goya for the actress.

In the last decade, Carmen Maura has worked on films such as the French ‘The Girls on the Sixth Floor’, with which she won the César Award for Best Supporting Actress, ‘The Witches of Zugarramurdi’, by Álex de la Iglesia, or the Colombian ‘Sofía y el stubborn’, as well as on the small screen in the series ‘Cartas a Eva’ by Agustí Villaronga or the French production ‘Y’a pas d’âge’.

Works such as the Brazilian ‘Veneza’, the Australian ‘Chasing Wonders’, the American mini-series ‘Your Honour’ starring Bryan Cranston, the Mexican production ‘Someone has to die’, by Manolo Caro, or the play La Golondrina, successful a function represented in Spain and France, they complete a brilliant career that still has steam left: in 2022 it will premiere ‘Rainbow’, a new film by Paco León, and the Argentine series ‘Limbo… until it decides’ by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat .

For her extensive artistic performance, Maura has received such outstanding awards as the National Cinematography Award, the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts, the Gold Medal of the Spanish Film Academy, the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Festival, or the Honorary Award for an entire career awarded by the European Film Academy, to which is added this Platinum Honor Award.

Maura will receive the well-deserved award at the gala of the IX Edition of the Ibero-American Film and Audiovisual Platinum Awards, which will be presented by Lali Espósito and Miguel Ángel Muñoz and will be broadcast on television throughout Ibero-America. A night to celebrate the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking audiovisual that will crown the Best Ibero-American Fiction Film, among which the Spanish nominees ‘El Buen Patron’ by Fernando León de Aranoa, ‘Mothers Parallels’ by Pedro Almodóvar, ‘Maixabel ‘ by Icíar Bollaín and the Mexican ‘Night of Fire’ by Tatiana Huezo. In the case of the category for Best Ibero-American Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries, the list of finalists is made up of the Argentine ‘El Reino’, by Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro, the Chilean ‘Isabel’, by Rodrigo Bazaes and the Mexican ‘Luis Miguel: The series’, by Daniel Krauze, and ‘Narcos: Mexico’, by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato and Doug Miró.

You may also like