Actress of ‘Doctor Strange’ has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for abusing a minor

The Zara Phythian actress, who appeared in the film ‘Doctor Strange’ with Benedict Cumberbatch, was sentenced on Monday to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a minor with her husband Victor Marke, a specialist in martial arts. The latter has received a higher sentence of 14 years, because he has been found guilty of abusing another 15-year-old girl.

Zara Phythian. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Judge Mark Watson has ruled that Marke was the “motive force” behind the horrific crimes they committed together and that Zara acted largely because of “the influence he had on her from an early age”. The couple met when he became the interpreter’s instructor, before she began a successful career as a stunt double in the movies.

Both have been found guilty of 14 charges of sexual activity and, in Marke’s case, four more of indecent assault. Victor Marke broke down in tears as he arrived at Nottingham High Court to hear his sentence.

The victim, whose identity has been kept secret throughout the trial, testified to explain that she regularly stayed at the couple’s house, and assured that the actress gave her rum and asked her if she wanted to play “challenges”. before forcing her to have sex with her husband. The abuse continued until she was 18 and included Marke asking her to record him while she “reenacted pornographic scenes” with Zara.

Zara has denied all these accusations from the first day and this Monday she has proclaimed her innocence again after hearing the judge’s decision, even encouraging herself to greet the people present in the gallery while she was taken to prison.

