Adamari López breaks down in tears upon receiving gifts from her daughter Alaïa for “Mother’s Day”

Adamari López shared with her millions of Instagram followers an emotional moment she lived with her daughter Alaïa, who has said on countless occasions is the engine of his life.

Through your Facebook profile, The host of “Hoy Día” published a video in which she shows the moment in which she receives her first gift for “Mother’s Day” from her daughter.

“And you are not melted with the surprises and little gifts that your children give you at school for special dates? Please look at what Alaïa wrote about me. Things that make me very happy. Happy Saturday and may you be very happy, ”she wrote at the bottom of the publication.

moved to tearsAdamari López observes in detail each of the gifts she received, including a letter in which she describes how she feels about her and what it means in her lifewords that undoubtedly melted the heart of the presenter.

Adamari López receives a tender gift from her daughter Alaïa

Photo: Capture Facebook

“I love you mom, you’re my heart”the seven-year-old is heard saying.

In another fragment of the recording you can see the moment Alaïa sings “You’re my sunshine” to her mother, while giving her a list of things she enjoys doing with her, including hugging or traveling together.

Look here the detail that Adamari López received for “Mother’s Day”: