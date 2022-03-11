Adamari López responds to those who made fun of her flaccidity

Every time the driver Adamari Lopez shares a new post on your social networks has all kinds of reactions, some positive and others not so much.

A few days ago, the Puerto Rican, who a few days ago celebrated her daughter’s birthday Alaia, made the decision to send an important message with a photograph, even though he knew he would be targeted. In that photograph he posed happily and smilingly in a bikini.

The charismatic presenter was clear that her photograph in a bathing suit would give a lot to talk about. In it, her belly does not look completely flat, it looks natural and as a result of having been a mother and having been overweight.

From the publication, criticism of his body was unleashed. Aware that this was going to happen, the actress also admits that she did not hesitate to publish it, on the contrary, she felt that it was what she had to do.

Photo: Instagram

“I saw the photo and said, ‘You know what? I’m going to upload it’ because I have no complex about who I am. That’s what was left between motherhood and fatness. That’s my realityI don’t want to cover the Sun with one hand. That is not what I want or what I intend. Me I’m going to show myself as I am, with the sacrifices I’ve made“, he explained in an interview for Mollusco TV.

He recalled that sagging is a natural part of the skin when it goes through certain processes and there is nothing wrong with it or to be ashamed of. That’s how he wanted to get it Adamariwithout losing the smile and naturalness that make people love her so much.

In this way, without a filter in her words, she reached many women who, like her, have the same effects on their bodies after maternity and weight loss processes.