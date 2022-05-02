Águilas Cibaeñas and Toros del Este make a change

The Cibaeña Eagles and the eastern bulls announced the transaction involving the major league shortstop Gerald Perdomo and veteran infielder and outfielder Danny Santana.

It is the second change between Águilas and Toros prior to the 2022-2023 season, since last February they exchanged Eguy Rosario for Robel García.

“The acquisition of the young athlete Perdomo gives us a lot of versatility and depth, in that position where Ramón Torres was basically our workhorse last season”Angel OvallesGeneral Manager Águilas Cibaeñas“

Perdomo is at a time when he can play a lot in the Dominican league, he is a pure shortstop, he has his second year of experience in the big leagues, he made the Arizona Diamondbacks team in 2022, ”he said later.

The Eaglet Manager also highlighted “his ability to get on base, run the bases and play solidly, which motivates us, and the truth is that I am very happy to acquire a player with his qualities, which gives us a long future in that position, together with Ramón Torres and others”.

Santana brings experience to the Roma team

Santana, with 8 years of Major League experience, has played six seasons in Dominican baseball and has a career average of .264 with 7 homers and 56 RBIs, reaching double figures in RBIs in four of his six seasons.

His best best year was in 2017 when he hit .308 with 13 laps at the plate. The following season he set a career high with 15 RBIs.

“We continue with our plan to have players who can help us from day one, with few or no restrictions and with the ability to bring runs, factors that helped us a lot when we got our last championship”Raymond AbreuGeneral Manager East Bulls“

In the majors Santana has played for the Twins, Braves, Rangers and Red Sox, his best season was in 2019 when he set personal records with 28 home runs, 81 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

In his career, Santana has an offensive line of .297/.351/.444 with 6 homers, 29 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in the postseason in Creole ball.

LOST HISTORY

Perdomo, 23 years old, 6′ 2” tall and weighing 184 pounds, is a native of Santo Domingo. Signed by the D-backs as an undrafted free agent (July 2, 2016)

In 2021 He played in 11 games over two stints with the D-backs in his first major league season, going 8-for-31 (.258). He made his major league debut on April 3 against the Padres as a defensive replacement at shortstop. He hit .333 (7-for-21) with three doubles, a triple and an RBI in seven games after being called up from Triple-A Reno on Sept. 26.

Batted .341/.992 OPS in his last 33 Minor League games…combined a .238 batting (71-for-298) with eight doubles, five triples, six home runs and 35 RBI in 85 total Double-A games Amarillo and Reno… Entered the season as the D-backs’ No. 3 prospect (No. 75 overall) per Baseball America and MLB.com.

In 2020, the pandemic affected his promotion and he spent the entire season at the D-backs’ alternate training site. He participated in the Arizona Instructional League.

Ranked the #2 prospect by Baseball America (#72 overall) and #4 by MLB.com (#82)…Tagged as having the Best Striking Zone Discipline in the Arizona system by Baseball America before it’s from the season.

2019- Combined to hit .275 with 21 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 47 RBI, 26 stolen bases, 70 walks and 63 runs scored in 116 games with Single-A Kane County and Single-A Adv. Visalia.