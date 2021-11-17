AIDS, woman eliminates HIV without cure: study on recovery

A woman naturally cleared HIV from her body without treatment. The woman, a 30-year-old Argentine, would be the second patient to show no more signs of HIV, which can develop into AIDS if left untreated, eight years after the initial diagnosis. As Cnn Health reports, the woman did not receive a stem cell transplant or other routine treatments. The story is exposed in a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

The first patient who according to the records is naturally cured of HIV is 67-year-old Loreen Willenberg, according to information released by CNN Health. “Examples of such a naturally developing cure suggest that current efforts to find a cure for HIV infection are not in vain and that the prospect of having an AIDS-free generation may be successful,” said Xu Yu. , scientist at the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, one of the authors of the study.

From 2017 to 2020, blood samples were examined from the patient, who from 2019 took retrovirals until March 2020, when she gave birth. It is unclear how the body eliminated HIV, although the study refers to a “combination of different immunity mechanisms”.