Alanis Morissette salutes the memory of Taylor Hawkins in London

Let us recall that dtwo concerts in tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer have been recently announced for London and Los Angeles.

Wembley Stadium on September 3 will feature Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson from Rush, Liam Gallagher, Roger Taylor and Brian May from Queen, Steward Copeland from The Police, Chris Chaney from Jane’s Addiction, Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age , Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders, Wolfgang Van Halen, Omar Hakim and members of Taylor Hawkins cover band Chevy Metal. Other groups still have to come and expand this line-up.

The poster for the concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th is as follows: we will find some artists present at the first dates in the United Kingdom, with in addition Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Joan Jett, ALanis Morissette, Gene Simmons of Kiss , Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Spiller, Rufus Taylor, John Theodore, Brad Wilk and Pat Wilson. Other names are yet to be confirmed as well.

All proceeds will be donated to charities in the UK and USA.

It will be of the group’s very first concerts from the tragic disappearance of their drummer.

Dave Grohl made his very first public appearance on the Glastonbury Festival stage this week, starring Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen.