all former loves and divorce with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s private life: who are his ex-wives, his ex-loves and the details on the divorce with Amber Heard.

We see it on this Sunday of March 14, 2021 on Italia 1 in the very successful film, The curse of the first moon! Johnny Depp is one of the most beloved stars of world cinema. Class of ’63, he was born in Owensboro, an American city. Johnny is an actor, film producer, director, comedian and musician – a truly incredible artist. Throughout his career he received a Golden Globe for Best Actor for Sweeney Todd – The Devilish Barber of Fleet Street and for the film we see tonight, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor! We remember him in many very famous films, alongside equally loved and famous actors. But many ask themselves some curiosity about his private life: we are here to sweep away any doubts!

Johnny Depp, private life: all the former loves and the divorce with Amber Heard

Depp is one of the most fascinating and loved men by the cinema audience. He has been engaged to wonderful women, such as supermodel Kate Moss, Winona Ryder, Jennifer Gray: the latter is the iconic star of Dirty Dancing. His first marriage dates back to 1983: he was married to make-up artist Lori Anne Allison for three years. In ’98, from his history with the French actress Vanessa Paradis, two children were born: Lily Rose Melody, born in ’99, and John Jack Christopher Depp III born in 2002. After 14 years of love affair, Johnny and Vanessa broke up.

From 2012 to 2016 the actor had a relationship with Amber Heard, known on the set of a film, The Rum Diary. Let’s talk about a particular story: in 2015 they got married. We’re talking about a civil ceremony held in the actor’s home in Los Angeles. After just over a year of marriage, Hard filed for divorce from Jhonny claiming to have suffered physical violence: in 2017 they said goodbye but their separation was followed by a real ‘war’. The divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is remembered as one of the ‘worst divorces in Hollywood’, writes Vanity Fair.